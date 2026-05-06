News Briefs

Sergeant Ryan Cristelli to retire from Elma Police Department after 30 years

At the Elma City Council meeting held on May 4, Elma Police Chief Tracy Gay announced the retirement of Sgt. Ryan Cristelli, who joined the department on May 13, 1996.

In his remarks to the City Council, Chief Gay said, “Over the course of his 30-year career, Ryan has served the citizens of Elma in a wide range of roles, including police officer, field training officer, bicycle patrol officer, evidence technician, school resource officer, reserve VIP coordinator, and patrol sergeant. As a field training officer and later as a sergeant, Ryan helped shape the future of the department. He mentored and developed many of Elma’s police officers setting the standard through his work ethic, professionalism, and quiet leadership. The impact he made on those he trained and led will continue long after his retirement.”

A retirement party will be held on May 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Community Safety and Service Building, 316 W Young Street.

South Beach Regional Fire Authority to offer free smoke alarms

South Beach Regional Fire Authority is partnering with the American Red Cross to offer free smoke alarms for home owners in their service area. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half, and they want to make sure every home is protected. Installation assistance will be available, and fire safety education included.

If you need a smoke alarm or want to make sure your home is as safe as possible: 360-268-9832 or public.edu@sbrfa.org.

Celebrate World Fish Migration Day at Lake Sylvia State Park

World Fish Migration Day is celebrated to raise global attention to restore river connections for migrating fish to achieve healthier fish stocks and more productive fish runs.

It will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23 in the Legacy Pavilion at Lake Sylvia State Park, located at 1812 N. Lake Sylvia Road in Montesano.

Activities include the amazing 2,000-mile and four-year migration journey of “Mykiss-steelhead” talk by Curt Holt, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife habitat biologist (retired), Stream Bug Sampling with GH Stream Team, create your own Gyotaku fish print (using replica fish) and make a salmon life cycle bracelet as you learn about the amazing journeys that salmon take.

Free activities for all ages. Call 360-249-3621 for more information. Discover Pass fee for attendees covered by Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia State Parks.