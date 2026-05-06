Grays Harbor County 2026 Candidate Filing Week update
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Candidate filing week for the 2026 election cycle got underway on Monday and will conclude this Friday at 5 p.m. As of press time Wednesday, 85 candidates have filed for 61 offices of Grays Harbor County concern.
The 18-day primary voting period begins July 17 and runs through Primary Day, Aug. 4. The General Election’s voting period starts Oct. 16 and lasts until election day on Nov. 3.
During the filing period, eligible Washingtonians can declare candidacy for over 16,700 seats ranging from precinct committee officers to seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Candidates can register online, by mail, or in person through the Office of the Secretary of State for any of the 155 federal and state offices.
The following have filed so far:
Congressional District 6, U.S. Representative
Brian P. O’Gorman, Independent
Leon Lawson, Trump Republican
Teresa Fox, Republican
Legislative District 19
Position 1
Jim Walsh, Republican
Kevin Moynihan, Democrat
Position 2
Joel McEntire, Republican
Jimi O’Hagan, Republican
Legislative District 24
Position 1
Ted Bowen, Independent
Aiden I.R. Hamilton, Republican
Adam Bernbaum, Democrat
Position 2
Patrick DePoe, Democrat
Marcia Kelbon, no preference
Kaylee Kuehn, Democrat
Bradley Nemo Callaway, Democrat
Mark Hodgson, Democrat
County Assessor
Josh Nuxoll, Independent
Dan Lindgren, Republican
County Auditor
Charlee Paull, Republican
Brielle S Joyce, Democrat
County Clerk
Kym Foster, Practical Democrat
County Coroner
George J. Kelley, no preference
County Prosecutor
Daniel Crawford, Republican
Jason F. Walker, Democrat
County Sheriff
Darrin E. Wallace, no preference
County Treasurer
Shawn D. Hill, Democrat
Wes Cormier, Republican
County Commissioner, District 3
JR Streifel, Republican
Stan Sturgeon, no preference
District Court #1
Andrea Vingo
District Court #2
Megan Valentine
PUD Commissioner District 3
Jon Martin
Twelve candidates have filed for Washington Supreme Court seats and 41 have filed for precinct committee officer positions.
Applicants filing by mail can print a Declaration of Candidacy form and mail it along with a check payable to the Office of the Secretary of State, P.O. Box 40229, Olympia, WA 98504-0229. State candidates also have the option of filing in person between May 4 and May 8 at the Legislative Building, located at 416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW in Olympia.
Filing information and state Voters’ Pamphlet guidelines are available online in the State Candidate Guide. A complete list of FAQs and deadlines is available on the Candidate Filing FAQ page.
For filing questions, contact the Elections office at (800) 448-4881 or elections@sos.wa.gov.