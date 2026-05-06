Grays Harbor County 2026 Candidate Filing Week update

Candidate filing week for the 2026 election cycle got underway on Monday and will conclude this Friday at 5 p.m. As of press time Wednesday, 85 candidates have filed for 61 offices of Grays Harbor County concern.

The 18-day primary voting period begins July 17 and runs through Primary Day, Aug. 4. The General Election’s voting period starts Oct. 16 and lasts until election day on Nov. 3.

During the filing period, eligible Washingtonians can declare candidacy for over 16,700 seats ranging from precinct committee officers to seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Candidates can register online, by mail, or in person through the Office of the Secretary of State for any of the 155 federal and state offices.

The following have filed so far:

Congressional District 6, U.S. Representative

Brian P. O’Gorman, Independent

Leon Lawson, Trump Republican

Teresa Fox, Republican

Legislative District 19

Position 1

Jim Walsh, Republican

Kevin Moynihan, Democrat

Position 2

Joel McEntire, Republican

Jimi O’Hagan, Republican

Legislative District 24

Position 1

Ted Bowen, Independent

Aiden I.R. Hamilton, Republican

Adam Bernbaum, Democrat

Position 2

Patrick DePoe, Democrat

Marcia Kelbon, no preference

Kaylee Kuehn, Democrat

Bradley Nemo Callaway, Democrat

Mark Hodgson, Democrat

County Assessor

Josh Nuxoll, Independent

Dan Lindgren, Republican

County Auditor

Charlee Paull, Republican

Brielle S Joyce, Democrat

County Clerk

Kym Foster, Practical Democrat

County Coroner

George J. Kelley, no preference

County Prosecutor

Daniel Crawford, Republican

Jason F. Walker, Democrat

County Sheriff

Darrin E. Wallace, no preference

County Treasurer

Shawn D. Hill, Democrat

Wes Cormier, Republican

County Commissioner, District 3

JR Streifel, Republican

Stan Sturgeon, no preference

District Court #1

Andrea Vingo

District Court #2

Megan Valentine

PUD Commissioner District 3

Jon Martin

Twelve candidates have filed for Washington Supreme Court seats and 41 have filed for precinct committee officer positions.

Applicants filing by mail can print a Declaration of Candidacy form and mail it along with a check payable to the Office of the Secretary of State, P.O. Box 40229, Olympia, WA 98504-0229. State candidates also have the option of filing in person between May 4 and May 8 at the Legislative Building, located at 416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW in Olympia.

Filing information and state Voters’ Pamphlet guidelines are available online in the State Candidate Guide. A complete list of FAQs and deadlines is available on the Candidate Filing FAQ page.

For filing questions, contact the Elections office at (800) 448-4881 or elections@sos.wa.gov.