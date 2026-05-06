Baker stepping down as Coastal Interpretive Center executive director

Jacob Baker at the time he was named the new executive director of the Coastal Interpretive Center in Ocean Shores back in March of 2024.

Jacob Baker, who was hired in March of 2024 to be the new executive director of the Coastal Interpretive Center in Ocean Shores, is stepping down from that post.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce that Jacob Baker will be leaving his role as executive director later this summer,” said Coastal Interpretive Center Board President CJ Griffiths on Tuesday. “… the CIC has undergone a significant evolution over the past few years. We have dramatically increased the scope and impact of our education program, created opportunities for college interns to provide valuable research and data to the CIC and its partners, refreshed and updated exhibits, and myriad behind-the-scenes improvements to both the physical infrastructure as well as the inner workings of the organization. You need look no further than our website, front entrance of the building, or the McGee trail to see positive changes across the CIC. In addition to our dedicated team of Board members, staff, and volunteers, we have Jacob to thank.”

Griffiths said Baker has been a steady leader in preserving the core functions and value of the Coastal Interpretive Center while encouraging forward momentum and expansion.

“He has built and maintained partnerships, secured critical funding opportunities, and helped set the stage for the next chapter of the CIC’s story,” Griffiths said.

Before joining the Coastal Interpretive Center, Baker worked in the education and environmental non-profit fields as a consultant and director of partnerships and communications for Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers in Colorado where he was successful in doubling that organization’s revenue. Baker was raised in Northern California and received a degree in anthropology from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

“While we are sad that he is leaving, we are excited to see what the future holds for him, and the next organization that gets to benefit from his experience and expertise is quite lucky,” Griffiths said. “There will be more to say about the transition process, and there will be additional information soon as we launch our search for the CIC’s next executive director. For now I simply want to thank Jacob, and I encourage everyone to stop by the museum to share their well-wishes before he leaves in July.”