Grays Harbor County appoints J.R. Streifel Jr. as District 3 Commissioner

The Grays Harbor Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announced the appointment of James J. Streifel Jr., known as “J.R. Streifel,” to serve as County Commissioner for District 3, the BOCC announced Wednesday via press release.

The appointment was made during a regular meeting of the Board on May 5, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Commissioner Vickie L. Raines, effective March 31, 2025. In accordance with Article II, Section 15 of the Washington State Constitution, the Board is authorized to appoint a qualified individual from the same district to serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

By formal action, the Board determined that Streifel meets all required qualifications and that his appointment is in the best interest of Grays Harbor County. Streifel will assume office on May 16, and will serve for the remainder of the current term, which ends upon certification of the 2026 general election no later than Dec. 3. Streifel has filed to run for the position in November’s election.

Streifel has extensive experience in public service and community involvement. His background includes serving as a firefighter with the city of Aberdeen, a member of the Cosmopolis School Board, and participation in regional safety councils, as well as volunteering in local programs and mentoring initiatives.

Throughout his career, Streifel has emphasized collaboration, public safety and effective service delivery. He has expressed a commitment to strengthening county operations, supporting economic development, and working with community partners to address local challenges.