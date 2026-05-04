Coastal Community Action hosting Entry Event Thursday

Coastal Community Action Program facilitators for the upcoming community Entry Event (from left) Rob Mendoza and Ryan Rowell outside of CCAP building in Aberdeen.

This Thursday May 7, between 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Coastal Community Action Program will be hosting an Entry Event designed to help community members in need.

The Entry Event lets those in need of assistance come to a central location in which various local agencies and organizations are located in the same place at the same time. This can expedite resources and communication between entities to get assistance to those in need more quickly and effectively.

Event facilitators Ryan Rowell and Joe Mendoza have been spearheading the community Entry Event on the first and third Thursdays of each month for the past few months, and they have noticed that as word has spread the event has grown each month.

Rowell said that in the last month it produced about 12 to 15 supporting agencies to which they can refer clients at the event.

“If people have to make another trip, go across town, wait a few days, or even make a phone call later it’s another chance they fall through the cracks,” Rowell said. “Helping families that come in here, you know, they’re stressed out, they don’t know where to turn to and then we just happen to have that resource they need sitting right across the lobby and they get connected. That feels awesome.”

Mendoza spoke about how limitations affect the ability of people seeking assistance.

“A lack of transportation or a phone for communication can be a real barrier for someone who needs assistance and can probably get it if they are able to make the connections,” Mendoza said. “We can be here to help bridge the gap and that strengthens the bond of our community partners as well.”

CCAP’s overarching goal is to build a stronger community through helping others connect to vital resources and services, access education and housing, or even help with chemical dependency, mental health, or employment.

CCAP is located at 101 E. Market St. in Aberdeen.