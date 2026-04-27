Prep Baseball Roundup: Montesano powers past Hoquiam

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Hoquiam’s Joey Bozich smacks a base hit during a 5-3 loss to Montesano on Friday at Vessey Field in Montesano.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano starting pitcher Kole Kjesbu got the win in a 5-3 victory over Hoquiam on Friday in Montesano.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Caden Grubb (right) slides in ahead of the tag by Hoquiam’s Talan Abbott during the Bulldogs’ 5-3 win on Friday in Montesano.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Zach Timmons belts a three-run home run during a 5-3 victory over Hoquiam on Friday at Vessey Field in Montesano.

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Montesano remained undefeated while Aberdeen and Elma were victorious as we review recent Twin Harbors prep baseball games.

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PREP BASEBALL

Montesano 5, Hoquiam 3

One big blast from Montesano’s Zach Timmons powered the Bulldogs past Hoquiam for a 5-3 win on Friday at Vessey Field in Montesano.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (17-0 overall, 9-0 1A Evergreen) and Grizzlies (1-12, 1-8) were locked in a close game through three innings as Monte starting pitcher Kole Kjesbu and Hoquiam right-hander Jackson Howard were stingy on the mound.

Hoquiam held the early lead after second baseman Joey Bozich doubled to drive in a pair of runs with two outs in the top of the first.

Monte responded with a run in the second when Caden Grubb scored after right fielder Carter Ames was grazed by a Howard pitch with the bases loaded.

After Damon Cole scored to put the Grizzlies up 3-1 in the top of the third, Monte would break through in the bottom of the fourth thanks to one swing from Timmons.

With nobody on and two outs in the frame, an error followed by a walk to Ames set the table for Timmons, who took Howard’s 1-0 pitch over the right-field fence for a three-run blast to give Monte a 4-3 lead.

The Bulldogs added an insurance run on a Kolson Hendrickson bunt single that allowed Kjesbu to score for a 5-3 advantage.

Kjesbu and Monte relievers Damon Bird and Jason Warner combined to shutout Hoquiam over the final four innings to secure the victory.

Kjesbu earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks with six strikeouts in 4 1-3 innings pitched.

Bird allowed a hit and a walk in 1 2-3 innings of relief before giving way to Warner, who earned the save, needing just nine pitches to set down the Grizzlies in order in the seventh.

Howard took the loss while Hoquiam reliever Lucas Montoure allowed an earned run on four hits and a walk in 2 1-3 innings pitched.

No player had more than one hit in the game with Bozich, Timmons and center fielder Tyson Perry recording the three extra-base hits in the game.

Top-ranked Montesano sits a half-game up on Rochester in the 1A Evergreen League standings while Hoquiam is tied with Tenino for fourth place in the league.

The Bulldogs host No. 14 Rochester in a key doubleheader at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hoquiam will be fighting for its postseason hopes with a twin bill starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Tenino.

Hoquiam 201 000 0 – 3 3 2

Montesano 010 310 x – 5 7 3

WP: Kjesbu (4.1 IP, 3R, 2ER, 2H, 4BB, 6K). LP: Howard (3.2 IP, 4R, 0ER, 3H, 3BB, K). SV: Warner (IP, 0R, 0H).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Bozich (1-4, 2B, 2RBI); Day. Cole (1-3, R); DeShazer (1-4, R); Dan. Cole (0-1, R). Montesano – Timmons (1-4, HR, R, 3RBI); Perry (1-32SB); Co. Grubb (1-3, SB); Ca. Grubb (1-3, R, SB); Kjesbu (1-4, R, SB); Fry (1-2); Hendrickson (1-3, R, RBI, SB); Ames (0-1, R, RBI).

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Aberdeen 14, Shelton 5

Aberdeen did most of its damage over the final three innings of play in a 14-5 win over Shelton on Friday at Shelton High School.

The Bobcats (8-5, 6-3 2A Evergreen) took an early 2-0 lead over the Highclimbers (9-6, 4-6) thanks to a two-run single from outfielder Donovaan Hedgpeth in the top of the first.

After Shelton took the lead with four runs in the third, the Bobcats chipped away with a run in the fourth on a Mason Hill single.

In the fifth, Aberdeen regained the lead with an Aidan Baker solo home run to right followed later by a balk that allowed shortstop Bubba Jones to cross the plate with the go-ahead run.

The Bobcats would seize control of the game when catcher Sam Schreiber smacked a two-run double and later came in to score on a steal of home for an 8-4 lead in the sixth.

One inning later, Aberdeen left little doubt to the outcome with six runs, highlighted by a bases-loaded triple by Hill and RBI singles from Baker and Schreiber.

Baker led the way with four hits, a home run and three runs scored.

Aberdeen’s offense stole six bases in the game, led by Schreiber with three.

Bobcats reliever Gabe Matthews earned the win, allowing an earned run on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Mason Hill started on the bump for Aberdeen, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings of work.

With the win, Aberdeen sits in third place in the 2A Evergreen Conference, 2.5 games ahead of Shelton and one game back of second-place Tumwater.

Aberdeen hosts Black Hills at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Aberdeen 200 123 6 – 14 11 1

Shelton 004 000 1 – 5 8 3

WP: Matthews (4 IP, R, ER, 2H, 2BB, 5K). LP: Cahoon (3 IP, 3R, ER, 4H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Baker (4-5, HR, 3R, 2RBI, SB); Schreiber (3-4, 2B, 3R, 3RBI, 3SB); Hill (2-3, 3B, R, 4RBI); Jones (1-3, 2R, SB); Hedgpeth (1-5, 2RBI); Fretts (0-2, 2R); Edwards (0-1, 2R). Shelton – Hoff (2-2, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Winans (2-4, 2B); Turnbow (1-4, R); Jacoby (1-3, R); Brady (1-3); Hesler (1-4, RBI).

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Ilwaco 14, Ocosta 2

Ocosta lost to Ilwaco 14-2 in five innings on Friday in Ilwaco.

The Wildcats (6-7) saw the Fishermen (13-2) score eight runs in the bottom of the third inning on seven hits – including a two-run home run by Corbin Johnson – two walks and an error.

Ocosta scored its two runs on a fielder’s choice ground out by infielder Bryce Bottelson in the top of the fifth inning.

The Wildcats had two hits in the game, a single apiece by first baseman Caden Arbona and infielder Dominick Hanson-Miranda.

Five Ocosta errors led to 10 unearned runs by Ilwaco.

Wildcats starting pitcher Troy Griffith took the loss, allowing 11 runs (four earned) on 12 hits and two walks with a strikeout.

Bottelson (1.1 IP, 3R, 0ER, H, 3BB) pitched in relief for Ocosta.

Ocosta 000 02 – 2 2 5

Ilwaco 128 3x – 14 13 0

WP: Pelas (3.2 IP, 0R, 2H, 2BB, 8K). LP: Griffith (2.2 IP, 11R, 4ER, 12H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Arbona (1-1); Hanson-Miranda (1-2); Griffith (0-2, R, 2SB). Ilwaco – Linquist (3-4, 2RBI); Johnson (2-3, HR, 2R, 3RBI); Pelas (2-3, 2R, RBI); Fisher (2-3, 2 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Kaino (1-3, 2R); Cutting (1-2, R, RBI).

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Ocosta 9, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 6

Ocosta beat Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 9-6 in a wild extra-inning game on Saturday in Pe Ell.

The Wildcats (7-7) and Titans (7-6) traded leads four times through the first eight innings of play and were tied 4-4 heading to the top of the ninth inning.

Ocosta took the lead on an RBI single by Gehrig Quinby to score his brother, Rustyn Quinby, for a 5-4 lead.

Caiden Arbona later scored on a passed ball to put the Wildcats up 6-4.

PWV responded when standout shortstop Max Jarvis belted a two-run home run to center field to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning.

Ocosta’s Kevin Lopez singled to lead off the 10th and advanced to second when shortstop Troy Griffith was hit by a pitch.

An error on a sacrifice bunt by Torence Bonina allowed Griffith to score the go-ahead run and opened the floodgates as another error followed by an RBI single by Rustyn Quinby put Ocosta ahead 9-6.

Wildcats pitcher Logan White retired the side in order in the 10th to secure the victory.

The Quinbys had two hits apiece to lead Ocosta, which took advantage of a Titans defense that had five errors in the game, allowing eight unearned Wildcats runs to cross the plate.

White earned the win, pitching four innings of relief of starter Dominic Hanson-Miranda (6 IP, 4R, 4ER, 6H, 3BB, 6K).

Ocosta 020 011 002 3 – 9 7 2

PWV 102 001 002 0 – 6 7 5

WP: Hanson-Miranda (6 IP, 4R, 4ER, 6H, 3BB, 6K). LP: Clements (5 IP, 6R, 2ER, 4H, 4BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – R. Quinby (2-5, R, RBI, SB); G. Quinby (2-5, R, RBI); Bottelson (1-5, R, SB); Lopez (1-5, R); Hanson-Miranda (1-1); Bonina (0-5, 2R, RBI, 3SB); Arbona (0-5, R, RBI); Griffith (0-3, R, 2SB). PWV – Jarvis (2-4, HR, 2B, R, 5RBI); Neva (2-5); Clements (1-3, 3B, 3R); Wetterauer (1-5, SB); Dawson (1-2); Magruder (0-3, RBI, SF).

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Tenino 12, Raymond-South Bend 11

Raymond-South Bend saw a big lead evaporate in a 12-11 loss to Tenino on Friday in Tenino.

The Ravens (4-9) scored seven runs in the first inning on just two singles, but benefited by three walks and four hit batters from Tenino pitching.

The Beavers (2-14) responded with a run in the bottom of the first and took the lead with an eight-run second inning that featured three singles, five walks, a hit batter and an error.

Trailing 11-7 in the top of the fifth, RSB scored two runs in the fifth – capped by a Donatello Davila RBI double – and two in the sixth, tying the game at 11-11 when shortstop Anthony Morris was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score first baseman Will Nelson.

But a Tenino’s Easton Walker was able to swipe home on an errant pitch in the bottom of the sixth to put the Ravens one run down heading to the seventh.

With none on and two out, RSB third baseman Lucas Somero doubled and was replaced by courtesy runner Jonathan Contreras, who was standing on third after two walks loaded the bases.

Contreras was caught trying to steal home to end the game.

Center fielder Dominic Sanders had two hits while Allen Xie, Davila and Somero each doubled for the Ravens.

Morris took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4 1-3 innings of relief of starter Lukas Sedy (1.2 IP, 9R, 7ER, 6H, 5BB, K).

RSB hosts Chief Leschi in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in South Bend.

RSB 700 022 0 – 11 8 2

Tenino 181 101 x – 12 12 0

WP: Carpenter (IP, 0R,H, 2BB, 2K). LP: Morris (4-1 IP, 3R, 2ER, 6H, 2BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: RSB – Sanders (2-4, 2R, RBI, 3SB); Xie (1-2, 2B, R, SB); Davila (1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI, SB); Somero (1-4, 2B, 2R, 2SB); Nelson (1-3, 2R, RBI); Morris (1-1, 2R, 2RBI, 2SB). Tenino – Carpenter (4-5, 2B, 3R, RBI); Taylor (1-5, R, 2RBI); Warner (1-4).

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Winlock 16, North Beach 1

Winlock handed North Beach a 16-1 loss on Friday in Ocean Shores.

The Hyaks (4-9) fell behind 8-0 after three innings of play and allowed seven runs in the top of the fourth to the Cardinals (6-9).

Three North Beach pitchers combined to allow nine hits, eight walks and hit six batters in the game.

Four errors by the Hyaks defense led to five unearned runs for the Cardinals.

North Beach scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the fifth when Harley Marston, on board with a leadoff walk, came in to score on a wild pitch.

Aiden Delagne doubled in the fifth for one of two Hyak hits in the ballgame, the other a Houston Pope single to lead off the bottom of the first.

North Beach hosts Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at North Bay Park.

Winlock 035 71 – 16 9 0

North Beach 000 01 – 1 2 4

WP: Meehan (5 IP, R, ER, 2H, 3BB, 9K). LP: Pope (2.2 IP, 8R, 5ER, 4H, 5BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Winlock – Meehan (2-4, HR, 2B, 2R, 6RBI); Groves (2-4, 2R, 5RBI); Armitage (2-4, R); St. Paul (1-2, 2R, RBI); Miller (1-3, R, RBI); Magallon (1-2, 2R). NB – Pope (1-2); Delagne (1-1, 2B); Marston (0-1, R, BB).

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Elma 13, Toledo 10

Elma picked up a non-league win with a 13-10 victory over Toledo on Saturday in Elma.

The Eagles (8-8, 5-7 1A Evergreen) led 10-0 after two innings over the Riverhawks (11-5) thanks in large part to a two-run double by right fielder Jackson Bucy in the bottom of the first and a total of four RBI singles – one each from Trey Sample, Troy Rupe, Carson Griensewic and Jordan Lisle – to go up 10-0.

After Toledo scored two runs in the third, Elma added an unearned run on an error to go up 11-2.

In the top of the fifth, Elma struggled to end the frame as Toledo scored eight runs, highlighted by a two-run double from Braylen Lawrence, who later scored on a passed ball to cut Elma’s lead to 11-10.

But the Eagles added two key insurance runs on a single by catcher Levi Russell in the sixth and Rupe pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to secure the victory.

Third baseman Bryston Crawford and utility player Hunter Young had two hits apiece to lead an Eagles offense that had 11 hits, drew nine walks and scored four unearned runs on four Toledo errors.

Jamieson Modersohn earned the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Hunter Young (IP, 4R, 4ER, H, 3BB) pitched an inning in relief while Rupe (3 IP, 4R, 4ER, 5H, 2BB, 6K) earned the save.

Toledo 002 080 0 – 10 10 4

Elma 460 102 x – 13 11 1

WP: Modersohn (3 IP, 2R, 2ER, 4H, 2BB, 2K). LP: Parmantier (1.2 IP, R, ER, 4H, K). SV: Rupe (3 IP, 4R, 4ER, 5H, 2BB, 6K).

Leading hitters: Toledo – Acosta (4-4, R); Lawrence (1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); Avery (1-4, R); Ruiz (1-4, R, RBI); E. Weeks (1-3, R, 2RBI); B. Weeks (1-4, R, RBI). Elma – Crawford (2-3, 2R, SB); Young (2-5, 3R); Bucy (1-3, 2B, R, 3RBI); Sample (1-4, 2R, RBI, SB); Russell (1-3, 2RBI); Rupe (1-3, R, 2RBI); Griensewic (1-3, R, RBI); Modersohn (1-2); Lisle (1-4, RBI).

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Other scores

Naselle 17, Mary M. Knight 1

Lake Quinault 19, Wishkah Valley 9