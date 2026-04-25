Grays Harbor Raceway racing tonight

Tonight, the IMCA Modifieds return for Round 2, along with the season debut of the IMCA SportMods and Hornets. The dwarf cars are back but this time under the NW Dwarf Car banner.

The April spring forecast looks great for tonight and we are looking forward to exciting racing action on the big 3/8’s clay oval in Elma.

Pits open at 2 p.m.

Spectator gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Hot laps 5 p.m.

Racing at 6 p.m.

Tickets https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1942/tickets/1491447

Looking for a great deal? The Grays Harbor Raceway is offering a BOGO SPECIAL for tonight for ONLINE TICKET PURCHASERS ONLY.

Buy a two-adult ticket pack or two SR/JR/Military packs and receive one ticket of equal value FREE.

The BOGO Special information is shaded in GREEN in the online ticket purchase with MRP. You must add both the two-pack and the single ticket to your cart to receive the single at no charge.

The Grays Harbor Raceway is located at 30 Elma McCleary Rd. in Elma.