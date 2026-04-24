Girls Golf Roundup: Sibley Scramble win highlights successful week for Montesano

The Montesano girls golf team had a good week as we review recent results.

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GIRLS PREP GOLF

Montesano wins Sibley Scramble

Led by a first-place finish from the pairing of Makena Blancas and Lucy Scott, the Montesano girls golf team won the Sibley Scramble on Monday at the Alderbrook Golf Course in Union.

Blancas and Scott finished even par after 18 holes with a score of 72 to win the prestigious annual event.

The Monte pairing of Makenzie Hart/Ashley Hill shot a 6-over-par 78 as Montesano scored 150 to place first overall in the team standings.

“What a great finish to our first half of the season. These girls continue to cement themselves as a dominant force and leave their mark this season,” Monte head coach Tyler Grajek said. “Today, our girls took home the Sibley Scramble Team Championship, as well as the 2-person low score. To add to the excitement, this comes just months after the Montesano men’s team accomplished the same feat. Our girls are continuing to improve and we are always finding areas to improve. Alderbrook is a very challenging course.”

Aberdeen placed sixth overall, led by the duo of Avery Yakovich and Ryan Spencer with a score of 82 to lead the Bobcats.

Yakovich won both the longest drive competition and closest to the pin at 11 feet, 11 inches on the No. 6 hole.

“Fast greens, narrow fairways, lots of out-of-bounds areas and houses everywhere creates a pretty intimidating experience for high school golfers,” Grajek said. “Yet again, the girls fought their way through, gave themselves opportunities to score and pieced together three impressive rounds. Very proud of our girls for their compete and excited for what is to come in the back half of the season.”

Results

1, Montesano, 150 (Makena Blancas/Lucy Scott 72, Makenzie Hart/Ashley Hill 78). 2, Black Hills, 157 (Ellie Johnson/Megan Dolby 76, Adeline Rice/Ava Echols 81). 3, W.F. West, 161 (Anabel Moeckel/Ava Hamilton 86, Paige Duncan/Juelie Corey 75). 4, Mary M. Knight, 169 (Maelynn Nygaard/Chloey Fletcher 79, Hayden Hughes/Carissa Reeves 90). 5, Tumwater, 171 (Stevee Peirce/Sophia Gustafson 85, Paige Dorcy/Maili Sokso 86). 6, Aberdeen, 179 (Avery Yakovich/Ryan Spencer 82, Alyssa Caskey/Svevy Totaro 97). 7, Adna, 183 (Layla Catherine/Kali Christen 96, Gracy Garza/Lilly Naillon 87). 8, Shelton, 200 (Andrew Fogo/Savannah Oliver 95, Presley Cantero/A. Hermenegildo 105). 9, Rochester, 205 (Adeline Neff/Gabriella Pietras 86, Gabriella Adames/Kaiya Theomes 119).

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Montesano 187, Rochester 265

Montesano shot a season-low score to defeat Rochester 187-265 on Tuesday at the Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

The Bulldogs were led by Makenzie Hart, who shot personal best with a low round of 45 over nine holes, earning Medalist of the Match honors in the process.

Hart’s round was highlighted by making par on the par-4 third hole, the par-5 No. 7 hole and the par-3 ninth hole.

Hart was one of four Bulldogs to shoot below 50 for the round as Lucy Scott (47), Makena Blancas (47), and Ashley Hill (48) also made the Montesano final score.

Blancas birdied the par-4 third hole while Gourdin birdied the par-4 fifth hole as the only birdies of the match.

Montesano (187): Hart 45, Scott 47, Blancas 47, Hill 48.

Rochester (265): Gabrielle Jimenez 62, Gabrielle Pietras 63, Adeline Neff 67, Kaiya Thomas 73.

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Montesano 182, Hoquiam 251

For the second-consecutive meet, Montesano recorded a season-best team score as the Bulldogs beat Hoquiam 182-251 on Thursday at the Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

Led by a 9-hole round of 41 by Medalist of the Match winner Lucy Scott, Montesano scored a team total of 182 strokes, beating the 187 set in a win over Rochester on Tuesday.

Scott, a junior, made par on five holes in the round, including two of the final three holes to help the Bulldogs secure the victory.

Freshman Makenzie Hart (43), sophomore Ashley Hill (48) and freshman Stevie Clezie (50) each set new personal-best scores on Thursday, with Clezie knocking down an estimated 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 No. 4 hole as a highlight for the match.

Makena Blancas also scored a 50 for a consistent Montesano squad.

“Very proud of our girls and their consistent effort to get better,” Montesano head coach Tyler Grajek said. “They are continuing to get better and find ways to improve their scores. It is quite remarkable how much progress they have made throughout the season. They are always working to improve and it is paying dividends.”

Hoquiam was led by Itzia Armas-Enriquez, who shot a 58 for the round.

Montesano (182): Lucy Scott 41, Makenzie Hart 43, Ashley Hill 48, Stevie Clezie/Makena Blancas 50.

Hoquiam (251): Itzia Armas-Enriquez 58, Ecko Bisher 60, Audrey Patten 65, Taylor Graham 68.