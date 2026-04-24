Prep Baseball Roundup: Elma earns mercy-rule win over Tenino

Elma earned a mercy-rule league win while Pe Ell-Willapa Valley needed extra innings to beat a previously undefeated team as we review Thursday’s Twin Harbors prep baseball games.

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PREP BASEBALL

Elma 13, Tenino 3

Elma earned a 13-3 mercy-rule victory over Tenino on Thursday at Elma’s Legacy Fields.

The Eagles (7-8 overall, 5-7 1A Evergreen) put up crooked numbers in each of the game’s five innings to beat the Beavers (2-14, 1-8) for the second time in three games this week.

Elma scored three in the bottom of the first – highlighted by an RBI double by catcher Levi Russell – and scored eight runs in the second and third innings combined.

Russell had two hits and drove in three runs to lead Elma while third baseman Bryston Crawford and right fielder Jackson Bucy had two hits apiece for the Eagles.

Elma pitcher Ben Benzschawel earned the win, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts in five innings pitched.

The Eagles drew eight walks in the game against three different Tenino pitchers and stole nine bases as a team, led by Bucy with three.

Elma sits comfortably in third place in the 1A Evergreen League, two games up on Hoquiam.

Elma hosts Toledo at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Tenino 000 30 – 3 5 3

Elma 344 2x – 13 8 0

WP: Benzschawel (5 IP, 3R, 3ER, 5H, 3K). LP: Werner (IP, 6R, 6ER, 4H, 4BB).

Leading hitters: Tenino – Johnson (2-3); Noonan (1-3, 2B, R); Caywood (1-2, 2B); Bennett (1-2, 2RBI); Metcalf (0-1, R, RBI). Elma – Russell (2-3, 2B, 3RBI); Crawford (2-3, R, RBI, SB); Bucy (2-2, 3R, 3SB); Young (1-3, R); Rupe (1-3, RBI); Ssample (0-2, 2R, 2SB); McGaffey (0-2, 2R, SB); Gustafson (0-0, 3R, 3BB, 3SB).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 4, Naselle 3

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley handed Naselle its first loss of the season with a 4-3 win in 10 innings on Thursday in Pe Ell.

The Titans (7-5) trailed 2-0 after the Comets (8-1) scored on RBI singles from Brodie Troffer and Kayden Wirkkala in the top of the first inning.

PWV tied the game in the bottom of the third when catcher Eddie Clements singled to drive in left fielder Deacon Green followed by center fielder Kash Rudell scoring on a Comets error.

PWV took a short-lived 3-2 lead when Ruddell scored on a Kaeden Blain RBI ground out in the fifth.

Naselle responded when Wirkkala doubled to drive in Leith Chadwich in the top of the sixth.

The game remained that way until the bottom of the 10th inning when PWV right fielder Liam Lennox stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs.

Lennox drove Comets relief pitcher Trajen Ford’s 2-2 pitch into right field to score infielder Mauricio Morales with the walk-off, game-winning run.

PWV reliver Max Jarvis (5 IP, R, ER, 4H, 4Bb, 8K) got the win while Kaeden Blain (5 IP, 2R, 2ER, 3H, 4BB, 8K) started for the Titans.

The Titans host Ocosta at noon on Saturday.

Naselle 200 001 000 0 – 3 7 1

PWV 002 010 000 1 – 4 8 1

WP: Jarvis (5 IP, R, ER, 4H, 4BB, 8K). LP: Ford (4.2 IP, R, ER, 4H, 2BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Naselle – Wirkkala (3-5, 2 2B, 2RBI, SB); Chadwick (2-3, 2R, SB); Ford (1-3, R, SB); Troffer (1-5, RBI, SB). PWV – Ruddell (2-3, 2R); Morales (2-4, R); Blain (1-5, RBI); Lennox (1-4, RBI); Clements (1-5, RBI); Magruder (1-5).