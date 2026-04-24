Westport mourns city councilor Frank Eshpeter

It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of Westport City Councilor Frank C. Eshpeter. Frank passed away on Wednesday, April 15, while visiting family in Hawaii. Frank’s life was marked by a dedication to family and community service.

Frank served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War as a gunner’s mate from 1969 to 1971. Upon returning home, Frank was instrumental in the formation of the Greenwater Fire Department where he ultimately served as the fire chief. Between 1979 and 1992, Frank also served as fire chief and fire commissioner of Pierce County fire districts #25 and #26.

Frank spent many years working in construction and was very proud to have retired from the Puyallup School District as its project manager of construction. He was a passionate outdoorsman who loved skiing, fishing, and kite flying. He gave back to these communities by volunteering with the Coastal Conservation Association and the South King County Puget Sound Anglers; ultimately serving as chapter president of both.

When Frank moved to Westport full time, he became heavily involved in the Westport Windrider’s Club; you could often look forward to finding Frank, Mary, and Max on the beach flying kites on a windy summer day. Frank was always waiting with a smile and a wave.

Frank did not let his retirement slow down his dedication to community service. Frank served on the Westport Civil Service Commission from 2023 to 2024, when he was appointed to the Westport City Council. While serving on the Council, Frank was also the chair for the Westport LTAC Committee and the Employment Committee. Frank sat as the alternate board member for Grays Harbor Council of Governments and was a board member for the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization.

Frank came prepared to every Council meeting ready to brief and guide council through many important decisions. Frank attended his last Council meeting the day before his passing. The meeting ended with Frank smiling, waving, and laughing as he signed off on Zoom from Hawaii, with Mary in the background waiting for him to return to vacation.

Frank Eshpeter was a kind and caring soul always there for his friends, family, and community. He is survived by his loving wife Mary, their poodle Max, five children, and three grandchildren.

The City of Westport is eternally grateful for Frank’s commitment to this community and all the other communities that have been made better by his work.

Ed Welter is the mayor of Westport.