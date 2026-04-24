Prep Softball Roundup: Hoquiam, Aberdeen win key league games

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam’s Lexi LaBounty hit a leadoff home run in the first inning of an 8-1 win over Rochester on Thursday in Hoquiam.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam’s Kacee Kruger (left) and Avery Brodhead celebrate during the Grizzlies’ 8-1 win over Rochester on Thursday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.

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Hoquiam and Aberdeen picked up key league victories as we review Thursday’s prep softball action on the Harbor.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Hoquiam 8, Rochester 1

Hoquiam beat Rochester for the second time this week with an 8-1 victory on Thursday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.

The Grizzlies (7-7, 4-4 1A Evergreen) got on the board with a solo home run from standout shortstop Lexi LaBounty in the bottom of the first inning against the Warriors (1-12, 0-6).

Hoquiam doubled the lead when pitcher Hallie Burgess belted a two-out home run to center field for a 2-0 lead in the third.

Leading 2-1 in the fifth, the Grizzlies scored four runs on an error and four hits, including a two-run double by first baseman Rhonni Thompson to go up 6-1.

Hoquiam would add two more runs on back-to-back, two-out triples from Burgess and third baseman Aaliyah Kennedy for an 8-1 lead.

That was plenty of run support for Burgess, who gave up a run on a fielder’s choice ground out in the top of the fourth and little else, holding the Warriors two hits and four walks while striking out 11 in a complete-game victory.

Burgess had three hits, three runs scored and three RBI while Kennedy also had a three-hit game to lead the Hoquiam offense, which also had six stolen bases in the win.

“The girls are having fun and playing relaxed ball right now,” Hoquiam head coach Brandon Templer said. “Want to keep the momentum going for districts.”

Hoquiam hosts Pe Ell-Willapa Valley at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Rochester 000 100 0 – 1 2 2

Hoquiam 101 042 x – 8 12 1

WP: Burgess (7 IP, R, ER, 2H, 4BB, 11K). LP: Miskimens (6 IP, 8R, 5ER, 12H, K).

Leading hitters: Rochester – Culp (1-3, R); Nygard (1-3, RBI). Hoquiam – Burgess (3-4, HR, 3B, 3R, 3RBI, SB); Kennedy (3-4, 3B, R, RBI, SB); LaBounty (2-4, HR, 3R, RBI, 2 SB); Thompson (1-3, 2B, 2RBI); Standstipher (1-4, SB); Brodhead (1-3, R, RBi); Olvera-Obi (1-3, SB).

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Aberdeen 4, Tumwater 2

Aberdeen moved into sole possession of second place in the hotly-contested 2A Evergreen Conference with a 4-2 win over Tumwater on Thursday at the Bishop Athletic Complex in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (7-2, 6-2 2A Evergreen) got off to a good start against the Thunderbirds (7-5, 4-4) when second baseman Cheyanna Kohn walked with the bases loaded to score third baseman Britten Neal followed by an Ally Adams RBI sacrifice fly to drive in catcher Alyssa Yakovich for a 2-0 lead.

Tumwater scored a run on a Megan Barrett single with two outs in the top of the third.

The score remained that way until the T-Birds would tie the game on a Brielle Womach leadoff double followed by a Riley Smith run-scoring single in the fifth.

But Aberdeen pitcher Maysinn Jones struck out two of the next three batters she faced to get out of the jam with the game still tied at 2-all.

The Bobcats didn’t waste long regaining the lead as Neal led off the fifth with a single and came in to score on a clutch two-out single from Kohn.

Aberdeen added an insurance run in the sixth when Neal lined her fourth single of the game to right field, scoring outfielder Rylee Hendrickson for a 4-2 advantage.

The first two batters of the Tumwater seventh singled and were on second and third after a Chloe Foos sacrifice bunt for the first out of the inning.

But Jones locked in, striking out Barrett looking followed by a swinging strikeout of Kendra Schiley to end the game.

Aberdeen had seven hits in the game – all singles – led by Neal’s 4-for-4 game. The Bobcats also drew five walks as a team.

Jones allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in the victory.

Aberdeen sits alone in second place in the conference standings, one game back up of league-leading W.F. West and two games up on Tumwater and Shelton.

The Bobcats host Shelton at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Tumwater 001 010 0 – 2 6 0

Aberdeen 200 011 x – 4 7 2

WP: Jones (7 IP, 2R, ER, 6H, BB, 8K). LP: Stevens (6 IP, 4R, 4er, 7H, 5BB, K).

Leading hitters: Tumwater – Womach (2-3, 2B, 2R); Barrett (1-4, RBI); Smith (2-3, RBI); Johnson (1-2). Aberdeen – Neal (4-4, 2R, RBI); Yakovich (1-3, R); Kohn (1-2, 2RBI); Luce (1-2); Hendrickson (0-3, R).

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Other games

Forks 18, North Beach 2

Forks 20, North Beach 4