Prep Softball Roundup: Hoquiam offense powers Grizzlies past Rochester

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Hoquiam catcher Mya Standstipher was one of six Grizzlies to have multiple hits in a 17-6 win over Rochester on Tuesday in Rochester.

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DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Hoquiam shortstop Lexi LaBounty had a home run and six RBI in the Grizzlies’ 17-5 win over Rochester on Tuesday in Rochester.

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Hoqiam hammered Rochester as we review recent Twin Harbors prep softball games.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Hoquiam 17, Rochester 5

Hoquiam’s offense had a big day in a 17-5 win over Rochester on Tuesday in Rochester.

The Grizzlies (6-7, 3-4 1A Evergreen) erupted for 20 hits in the game, led by hot-hitting shortstop Lexi LaBounty with four hits against the Warriors (1-11, 0-5).

Hoquiam trailed 2-1 in the top of the second inning when LaBounty gave the Grizzlies the lead with one big swing of the bat, clobbering a three-run home run to left to take a 4-2 lead.

Hoquiam took control with five runs in the third, sparked by run-scoring doubles from pitcher Hallie Burgess and center fielder Avery Brodhead.

LaBounty tripled to score Emily Smith and Kacee Kruger for a 15-3 lead and later came in to score on an RBI single from standout catcher Mya Standstipher in the fifth.

LaBounty went 4-for-5 with four runs scored and six RBI in her best game of the season at the plate.

Standstipher and third baseman Aaliyah Kennedy also provided some pop with three hits apiece.

Six different Grizzlies had multiple hits in the game while all 10 Hoquiam players that had a plate appearance in the game collected a base hit.

The top five in the Grizzlies’ lineup – LaBounty, Standstipher, Burgess, Kennedy and Brodhead – went a combined 14-for-24 with 11 runs scored and 13 RBI.

Hoquiam also scored 10 unearned runs off five Rochester errors.

The Grizzlies are 1.5 games up on Tenino in third place in the 1A Evergreen League.

Hoquiam hosts Rochester at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Hoquiam 145 34 – 17 20 2

Rochester 210 02 – 5 5 5

WP: Burgess (5 IP, 5R, 4ER, 5H, 4BB, 6K). LP: Miskimens (5 IP, 17R, 7ER, 20H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – LaBounty (4-5, HR, 3B, 4R, 6RBI); Standstipher (3-5, 4R, RBI); Kennedy (3-5, 3RBI); Burgess (2-5, 2B, 2R, RBI); Brodhead (2-4, 2B, R, 2RBI); Olvera-Obi (2-4, 2R); Thompson (1-4); Wallin (1-3, R); Smith (1-1, R); Kruger (1-3, 2R, SB). Rochester – Culp (1-2, HR, 2R, 2RBI); Lay (1-2, 2R).

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Forks 16, Raymond-South Bend 7

Raymond-South Bend couldn’t slow down the Forks offense in a 16-7 loss in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in South Bend.

The Ravens (4-4, 4-1 2B Pacific) led 2-1 over the Spartans (4-3, 3-2) after scoring a run in each of the first two innings on a single from star center fielder Emma Glazier in the bottom of the first and an RBI ground out by Macey Enlow in the second.

But led by two home runs from pitcher Bailey Johnson, Forks scored three runs apiece in each of the fourth through sixth innings and capped it off with a four-run seventh to win the game.

Raymond-South Bend was often its own worst enemy as the Ravens defense committed seven errors leading to nine unearned Forks runs in the game.

RSB pitcher Madi San took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks with a strikeout in three innings pitched.

Enlow threw four innings of relief for RSB, allowing 12 runs (four earned) on nine hits and six walks with two strikeouts.

Forks 103 332 4 – 16 13 2

RSB 110 310 1 – 7 7 7

WP: Johnson (7 IP, 7R, 5ER, 7H, 5BB, 8K). LP: San (3 IP, 4R, 3ER, 4H, 4BB, K).

Leading hitters: Forks – Gaydeski (4-6, 4R, 4RBI); Johnson (3-4, 2 HR, 4R, 4RBI); Woody (2-5, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Neel (2-5, 3R); Peters (1-5); Hull (1-3, R, 2RBI); Dilley (0-2, 2R, RBI). RSB – Lewis (1-3, 3B, R); Pine (1-3, 2B, 2R, RBI); San (1-3, 2B); Glazier (1-3, R, RBI, SB); Boothe (1-4, R, RBI); Mark (1-2, 2R, SB); Enlow (1-3, 2RBI); Kelley (0-3, RBI).

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Forks 9, Raymond-South Bend 8

Raymond-South Bend rallied to tie the game in the final inning only to lose 9-8 to Forks in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in South Bend.

The Ravens (4-5, 4-2 2B Pacific) trailed 4-3 with two outs in the sixth until freshman Madi San lined a clutch double to center field, scoring Kami Harriman and Liz Lewis to take a 5-4 lead.

Second baseman Josie Houk followed with a double of her own to score San for a 6-4 lead.

But Forks would take an 8-6 lead with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, capped by a three-run double from Brooklynn Rondeau to put RSB in an 8-6 hole.

With one on and down to their final out, Ravens pitcher/ shortstop Macey Enlow doubled to score Ryann Mark and keep the inning alive.

One batter later, left fielder Kami Harriman singled to score Enlow with the tying run.

But the RSB celebration was short-lived as two straight walks to leadoff the Spartans seventh inning and a stolen base had the game-winning run on third with no outs.

Forks left fielder Chloe Gaydeski drove a San pitch to Emma Glazier in center field. Glazier made the catch but her throw home was late as Karee Neel scored the game-winning run.

San, Houk and Harriman had two hits apiece to lead the Ravens.

Fynlie Peters had two hits, including a home run, to lead the Spartans (5-3, 4-2).

San took the loss for RSB, allowing five earned runs on three hits and six walks with four strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Enlow started for RSB, allowing four earned runs on five hits with three walks in 2 1-3 innings pitched.

The Ravens are tied with Forks for second place in the 2B Pacific League, two games behind Pe Ell-Willapa Valley.

RSB 030 003 2 – 8 10 0

Forks 301 004 1 – 9 8 0

WP: Dilley (5.2 IP, 5R, 5ER, 9H, 4BB, 4K). LP: San (4 IP, 5R, 5ER, 3H, 6BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: RSB – San (2-4, 2B, R, 2RBI); Houk (2-4, RBI); Harriman (2-2, R, RBI); Lewis (1-5, 2B, R); Pine (1-1, R, 3BB); Enlow (1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); Glazier (0-2, 2BB, 3SB); Mark (0-3, 2R). Forks – Peters (2-3, HR, 2R, 2RBI); Gaydeski (2-5, 2R, RBI); Neel (1-3, 2R); Johnson (1-4, R); Dilley (1-2, 2R, RBI); Rondeau (1-2, 3RBI).

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Raymond-South Bend 17, Naselle 8

Raymond-South Bend walked the walk in a 17-8 win over Naselle on Wednesday in Naselle.

The Ravens (5-5) drew a total of 19 walks as a team, led by shortstop/pitcher Madi San with four, to beat the Comets (9-5).

UNLV-bound center fielder Emma Glazier led the Ravens with two hits, including a two-run homer in the top of the third inning, and drove in a team-best four runs.

RSB outfielder Ryann Mark scored four runs and 14 different Ravens drew a base on balls in the game.

RSB pitcher Macey Enlow gave up four runs (three earned), eight hits and a walk in three innings to earn the victory.

San allowed five runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in four innings of relief.

Three Comets pitchers combined to allow 17 earned runs on eight hits with 19 walks and five strikeouts.

RSB faces Chief Leschi in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Puyallup.

RSB 402 220 7 – 17 8 4

Naselle 202 102 2 – 9 11 0

WP: Enlow (3 IP, 4R, 3ER, 8H, BB). LP: Helvey (4 IP, 8R, 8ER, 4H, 10BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: RSB – Glazier (2-4, HR, 3B, 2R, 4RBI); Mark (2-6, 4R, RBI); San (1-2, 2R, RBI, 4BB); Enlow (1-2, 3R); Pine (1-3, 2B, 2RBI); Torres-Merino (1-1, R, 2RBI). Naselle – Kragerud (3-4, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Engelson (2-4, 2B, R); Ford (2-5, 2B, R, 2RBI); Wirkkala (2-4); Dalton (1-2).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 23, Chief Leschi 0

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley hammered Chief Leschi in a 23-0 throttling in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in Puyallup.

The Titans (9-5, 5-0 2B Pacific) had 15 hits in the game, 10 for extra bases, and drew 12 walks against the Warriors (0-5, 0-5).

Heavy-hitting catcher Sophia Milanowski led the way for PWV, smoking a three-run home run in the top of the first and another three-run round-tripper in the second. Milanowski finished the game with a team-high seven RBI.

Star center fielder Lauren Matlock joined Milanowski with three hits in the game, including a double and a triple while scoring three runs.

Left fielder Jillian Hodel had two triples in the game while right fielder Izzy Milanowski belted two doubles in the win.

PWV pitcher Eliza Barnum allowed no runs or or hits in earning the win, walking two batters and striking out seven in the process.

PWV (14)45 – 23 15 1

Chief Leschi 000 – 0 0 7

WP: Barnum (3 IP, 0R, 0H, 2BB, 7K). LP: McKinney (1.1 IP, 18R, 17ER, 13H, 6BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: PWV – Matlock (3-3, 3B, 2B, 3R, 2RBI); S. Milanowski (3-3, 2 HR, 2R, 7RBI); Hodel (2-3, 2 3B, 3R, RBI); I. Milanowski (2-2, 2 2B, 2R, RBI); Channell (2-2, 2B, R, 3RBI); Andrews (2-2, 2B, R, 2RBI). Chief Leschi – Everybodytalksabout (0-1, BB); Watchman (0-0, BB).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 18, Chief Leschi 0

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley completed the twin-bill sweep with an 18-0 win over Chief Leschi in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in Puyallup.

The Titans (10-5, 6-0 2B Pacific) scored 18 runs on just five hits but drew 16 walks in the game against the Warriors (0-6, 0-6).

PWV scored 12 runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by two-run triples from first baseman Layla Andrews and second baseman Jersey Maneman.

Ruby Magruder got the win for PWV, striking out seven in three innings of perfect softball.

Third baseman Izzy Milanowski, shortstop Tyler Keeton and Magruder led the Titans with three walks apiece.

PWV leads the 2B Pacific League by 1.5 games over Raymond-South Bend and Forks.

The Titans play at Hoquiam at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Chief Leschi 000 – 0 0 2

PWV 6(12)x – 18 5 0

WP: Magruder (3 IP, 0R, 0H, 0BB, 7K). LP: Runningwolf (1.2 IP, 18R, 15 ER, 3H, 16BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: PWV – Maneman (1-1, 3B, 2R, 2RBI); Andrews (1-2, 3B, 2R, 2RBI); Mullen (1-2, 2B); Markee (1-2, R, 2RBI); Ashley (1-1, 3R, RBI).

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W.F. West 15, Aberdeen 8

Aberdeen couldn’t dig out of a large hole in a 15-8 loss to W.F. West on Wednesday in Chehalis.

The Bobcats (6-2, 5-2 2A Evergreen) fell 1.5 games behind the Bearcats (11-2, 7-1) in the league standings after falling behind 9-1 after three innings of play.

Aberdeen chipped away at the deficit with a run in the top of the fourth on a Rylee Hendrickson double and one in the fifth when outfielder Audree Gaddis came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Maysinn Jones.

Trailing 10-3 in the sixth, the Bobcats got right back in the game with five runs, highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of standout third baseman Britten Neal and an RBI single by senior catcher Aylssa Yakovich.

A key Bearcats error on a ground ball off the bat of infielder Cheyanna Kohn allowed Madison Bromley and Neal to score, cutting the W.F. West lead to 10-8.

But the normally steady Aberdeen defense couldn’t hold the lead as the Bearcats scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth, capped by a two-run home run from Gracie Elam, to put the game away.

Bobcats pitcher Emelia Kohn took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 3 2-3 innings of relief.

Jones started in the circle for the Bobcats and gave up eight runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 2 1-3 innings.

Neal finished with three hits, including two doubles, to lead the Bobcats offense.

Aberdeen hosts Tumwater at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Aberdeen 010 115 0 – 8 12 5

W.F. West 315 015 x – 15 16 3

WP: Tobin (7 IP, 8R, 4ER, 12H, 2BB, 6K). LP: E. Kohn (3.2 IP, 7R, 7ER, 10H, 3BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Neal (3-4, 2 2B, R, 2RBI); E. Kohn (3-4, 2B, RBI); Yakovich (2-4, RBI); Hendrickson (2-4, 2B, R, RBI); Gaddis (1-5, 2R); C. Kohn (1-4, 2B, R); Jones (0-3, RBI, SF); Adams (0-4, R). WFW – Elma (3-4, HR, 3R, 4RBI); Rasmussen (3-4, 3R, RBI); Coleman (2-5, R, 3RBI); Spencer (2-5, 2B, R, RBI); Tobin (2-4, 2R, 2RBI); Smitherman (1-4, R, RBI, SB).