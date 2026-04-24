Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

May Day Rally, supporting the National Day of Disruption, protest the Trump’s administration, is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 1 at Zelasko Park.

Boy Scout Pack 4005will meet at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. For more information, call 360-305-5212.

Spring Teen Group, sponsored by GH Beyond Survival, will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, for teens who are survivors of any kind of sexual abuse. For more information, call 360-533-9751.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Grays Harbor Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 27, at Harbor Calvary Chapel. Anyone interested in the Republican Party is invited. For more information visit www.ghgop.com

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Boy Scout Pack 4052 and Troop 100 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Lincoln Elementary School. For more information, call 360-204-1516.

Grays Harbor Parkinson’s support group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room. For more information call Betsy Seidel at 360-533-5968.

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street

COSMOPOLIS

Coffee Hour with the Mayor will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at the Community Center.

Community Work Park at Makarenko Community Garden is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, April 27, to get the garden ready for the season.

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

MONTESANO

Taco Feed and silent auction, hosted by Jenny’s Joggers & Tom’s Trotters will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Montesano Community Center. $10 for adults/$5 for kids.

Lunch for Your Brain, this month featuring Ranger Julia Pinnix talking about the history of the GH National Wildlife Refuge, is scheduled for noon, Tuesday, April 28, at the Montesano Timberland Library.

Chess Social Time is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Montesano Timberland Library.

ELMA

Cub Scout Pack 4014 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at the Elma Grange. For more information call 360-556-3342.

Boy Scout Troop 4014 will meet at 6 p.m. April 27, Monday at Abundant Life Church For more information, call 360-556-3342.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

OCEAN SHORES

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a msg for Sandy McClulloch.

North Beach Republican Women’s Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at the Ocean Shores Lions Club. Guests and interested community members are welcome. For more information, email nbrwc1@gmail.com.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.