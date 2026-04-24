GHC to hold childbirth class on May 9

Certified childbirth educator Mandy Hancock will teach a childbirth education class at Grays Harbor College on May 9.

Prepare for childbirth with confidence in this one-day class designed to equip expectant parents with practical knowledge and skills for pregnancy, labor, and early parenting.

Topics include the stages of labor, pain management options such as breathing techniques, relaxation methods, and medical interventions, the birthing process, postpartum recovery, breastfeeding basics, and newborn care.

The class will also explore the emotional and physical changes of pregnancy and postpartum while encouraging informed decision-making and effective communication with healthcare providers.

Led by certified childbirth educator and trauma-informed doula Mandy Webb Hancock, this supportive class helps reduce anxiety and promotes a positive birth experience.Apple Health can pay for this class

This course is eligible to be paid for by Washington Apple Health through the First Steps program. You must be enrolled in WA Apple Health pregnancy medical coverage when you register, and when you take the class.

The class is scheduled for Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grays Harbor College. Call (360) 538-2539 or email ce@ghc.edu for assistance.

The $60 fee covers the course book and admission for you and your partner. Register https://www.campusce.net/ghc/Course/Course.aspx?c=7