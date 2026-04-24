Gas prices keep rising in Washington state. Which counties are the cheapest?

Gas prices have continued to soar since the U.S. war with Iran began in February.

While President Donald Trump originally said that the conflict would last four to five weeks, he’s yet to commit to a timeline to ending it. A temporary ceasefire between the two nations has been extended indefinitely.

Costs for food, fuel and other goods are expected to continue to climb as crude oil prices rise.

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.02 as of Wednesday, April 22, according to AAA.

Gas prices in Washington state were significantly higher — nearly $5.38 a gallon on average, the automobile association said.

A month ago, a gallon of regular gas cost $3.94 across the country and $5.27 in Washington state on average.

Around this time in 2025, gas average $3.17 a gallon across the United States and $4.30 a gallon in Washington state, AAA said.

As of Wednesday, Washington had the third highest per-gallon gas prices in the nation, trailing behind California and Hawaii, according to AAA.

Fueling up in some parts of Washington state may be more expensive than in others. On average, these counties in Washington state had the highest gas prices per gallon as of Wednesday, according to AAA:

* San Juan County: $6.14 a gallon

* Wahkiakum County: $6.00

* Pacific County: $5.83

* Jefferson County: $5.70

* King County: $5.67

* Skamania County: $5.65

* Grays Harbor County: $5.59

* Mason County: $5.51

Which Washington counties have the cheapest gas prices?

As of Wednesday, AAA says these counties had the least expensive regular gas per gallon on average:

* Asotin County: $4.53 a gallon

* Spokane County: $4.90

* Stevens County: $4.94

* Benton County: $5.03

* Yakima County: $5.05

* Franklin County: $5.06

As of Wednesday, here’s how much a gallon of regular gas cost on average in several Washington cities, AAA said:

* Bellingham: $5.32 per gallon

* Bremerton: $5.48

* Clarkson: $4.70

* Longview: $5.41

* Mount Vernon: $5.26

* Olympia: $5.42

* Richland: $5.06

* Seattle: $5.60

* Spokane: $4.91

* Tacoma: $5.48

* Vancouver: $5.35

* Walla Walla: $5.16

* Wenatchee: $5.16

* Yakima: $5.05

GasBuddy is a price-tracking website designed to help motorists find the cheapest gas prices in their areas. You can search for the most affordable gas stations in your area on the GasBuddy website.