City council round-up

The Aberdeen City Council attends to city business at the April 22 meeting.

Aberdeen

2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday of every month

6:30 p.m at City Hall

https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/275/City-Council

April 8 meeting

Held a public hearing on the ordinance creating the Customer Assistance Program fund; passed the second reading.

Authorized the surplus of firearms and equipment to a licensed firearms dealer/ manufacturer.

Approved an agreement between the city of Aberdeen and Aberdeen School District No. 5 to provide a summer fire science program through the Aberdeen School District.

Authorized contract with LiveView Technologies, Inc. for $35,587 for an annual lease of a second mobile surveillance unit for the detection, deterrence and monitoring of locations around the City.

Tabled discussion of the contract with History98520.

April 22 meeting

Nancy Cuyle of History 98520 delivered a presentation.

Held a graduation ceremony for Civics Academy class.

Approved a policy and the creation of a fund for the City’s Customer Assistance Program, which will be a voluntary customer donation program. The funds that are donated will be used to help customers who are in danger of having their water shut-off. There will be an application process for the assistance, and it will be limited to $250 per customer every 12 months.

Approved the contract with CMD Sign & Electric, Inc. to remove the existing sign from the Wishkah River Bridge and install a new sign for $17,419, with a vote of 9-2. Councilors John Shaw and Deb Wilson voted “no.”

Authorized the surplus of three influent pumps from the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Approved a contract with Gray and Osborne for construction plans and support for the Primary and Secondary Clarifier Rehabilitation project for $287,929.

Accepted the Hazard Mitigation Grant Agreement with the Washington State Military Department for construction of the first segment of the North Shore Levee.

Voted to enter into the Flood Damage Reduction Grant Agreement with the Department of Ecology for the Farragut Pump Station Project.

Proclaimed May 3–9, 2026 as Public Employee Service Recognition Week.

Proclaimed the month of May 2026 as Building Safety Month.

Cosmopolis

Third Wednesday during the months of January through September and on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays in October–December. The city council meetings are held at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

April 15 meeting

Voted to move forward with the city’s comprehensive plan, and will vote to formally adopt the plan at a later date.

Elma

https://www.cityofelma.com/meetings

First, third, and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

6 p.m. at City Hall

April 6 meeting

Approved on-call services contract extension for BHC Consultants, LLC.

Approved proclamation for Autism Acceptance month.

Approved Elma Police Department to purchase and implement PowerDMS (PowerPolicy and PowerReady) for $10,692.

Approved Speed Limit Standard Operating Procedures.

Approved Res #746 for GLOCK 22 surplus.

April 20 meeting

Approved the Interlocal Agreement for animal control services between the city of Aberdeen and the city of Elma.

Approved Consultant Amendment No. 1 for the N F St Improvements Design for $61,495.

Approved Consultant Amendment No. 1 for the N F St Water Line Replacement Construction for $22,000.

Approved awarding the F St Improvements Project to Russ Construction for a total of $604,690.

Approved Target Zero Policy Committee, which involves developing commitments and goals for Safe Streets 4 All (SS4A) .

Approved new grant writing agreement with Rock Project Management.

Hoquiam

https://www.cityofhoquiam.com/page/hoquiam-city-council

2nd and 4th Monday of each month

7 p.m. at City Hall

April 13 meeting

Awarded timber sales to Harbor Timber ($1.04 million) and Chehalis Valley Timber ($1.015 million).

Adopted a revised position description for the position of “Animal Control/Parking Enforcement/Code Enforcement Officer.”

Passed a resolution adopting the comprehensive parks plan for the City of Hoquiam.

Authorized Riverside Stormwater Pump Station agreement with HDR for $444,372.

Accepted LTAC grant for $7,500 from Grays Harbor County for summer events at Olympic Stadium.

McCleary

https://www.cityofmccleary.com/meetings

Second and fourth Wednesday of each month in person and virtual

McCleary Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

April 8 meeting

Approved IBEW contract.

April 22 meeting

Held a public hearing to discuss ordinance to increase the pay scale for the city administrator.

Approved resolution to increase electrical meter rates.

Montesano

https://www.cityofmontesano.com/government/city_council.php

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Montesano

City Hall at 7:00 p.m.

April 14 meeting

Approved the Interlocal Agreement for animal control services between the city of Aberdeen and the city of Montesano.

Approved awarding the Spruce Avenue and Main Street pedestrian safety improvements and pre-level paving projects to Midway Underground, LLC for up to $2,478,878.

Mike Olden, Public Works and Community Development Director, shared that the city has received a Notice of Intent to Petition for Annexation for two developments on Roup Road – The Rand at Camp Creek and The Forest at Camp Creek.

Oakville

https://www.oakvillecityhall.com/

Second and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

Oakville City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

April 13 meeting

Approved the TIB 2024 Otta Seal Project, Final Acceptance Notice of Completion

Ord. 646 MOX Networks Franchise Agreement and Ord. 647 Pass-Through Agreement died for a lack of a second, and were referred to the council workshop on April 27.

Approved mission statement for the city – The City of Oakville seeks to build upon our rich history, abundant natural resources, and diverse cultures to ensure a safe, inclusive and thriving community for all.

Approved allocating $5,000 for the community cleanup day that is scheduled for May 16 with anticipated hours 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ocean Shores

https://www.osgov.com/government/city_council.php Ocean Shores Convention Center Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

April 14 meeting

Announced two vacancies on the Parks Board and two vacancies on the Building Code Board of Appeals.

Library Director Keitha Owen and library board member Alex Suarez delivered a library board presentation.

Passed an ordinance repealing and replacing Chapter 8.20 of the Ocean Shores Municipal Code titled “Hunting and Trapping,” with a new chapter entitled “Trapping;” updating and clarifying regulations; providing for humane animal management practices; protecting public safety, wildlife and animal welfare. Councilor Lisa Griebel was the love “no.”

Approved the addition of four Fire Department personnel positions.

Approved the Planning Commission Handbook

Approved the Grays Harbor Tourism Joint Marketing Promotion contract.

Westport

Westport https://www.ci.westport.wa.us/government/city_council/index.php 2nd and last Monday of each month (7 p.m.) and the 3rd Thursday of each month (1 p.m.). City Council Chambers.

March 30 meeting

Authorized the Mayor to execute the TIB Consultant Agreement for 2026 Maintenance Project.

Approved the Dovescut Landing preliminary long plat as recommended by the Westport Planning Commission.

Approved the short-term staging lease agreement with Sealink Networks, Inc.

April 13 meeting

Declared two police vehicles as surplus.

Approved purchase of new computer for city clerk not to exceed $2,500.

Approved Police Vehicle Registration, not to exceed $15,000.

Approved upfitting of five new police vehicles for $150,000.

Authorized the pyrotechnic services agreement from Wolverine West, LLC for the July 4, 2026 fireworks display for $18,000.