Aberdeen holds Civics 101 graduation

During Wednesday evening’s regular city council meeting, Aberdeen City Administrator Ruth Clemens presided over a graduation ceremony for citizens who participated in the city’s first ever Civics Academy. Those in attendance received a certificate of completion from Clemens and Aberdeen Mayor Douglas Orr.

Back in February, the city launched Aberdeen 101: Civics Academy, a free, eight-week educational program designed to give participants a behind-the-scenes look at how local government works. This hands-on academy was led by city staff, department directors, and elected officials, and offered participants a unique opportunity to learn how city services are delivered and how decisions are made to support the community.

“Aberdeen 101 is an investment in civic education and community engagement,” Orr said when the Academy was announced. “When residents understand how their city operates, they become empowered partners in building Aberdeen’s future.”

Weekly evening sessions were held at various locations throughout the city of Aberdeen, such as City Hall, the Aberdeen Police and Fire departments, Grays Harbor PUD, and the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The class size was limited to 20 participants.

Before presenting certificates to the graduates in attendance, Clemens thanked the students for participating in the initiative and remarked at how beneficial the program was for the students and city staff.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with all of these dedicated individuals during the Aberdeen 101 Civics Academy. The reason for starting this class was to teach people about the city they live in and how we get things done. I heard people whether at town hall meetings, on the radio or while I was out around town, express their growing distrust in government. This was my way of opening the door to Aberdeen residents to learn about what we do here at the city and why we do it,” Clemens said. “I also want to recognize how meaningful this program has been for our city staff. The opportunity to step out of their regular day-to-day roles and share their passions with you was incredibly rewarding.”