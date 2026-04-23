Randall co-leads bill to strip pensions from members who commit sexual assault and harassment

This week, U.S. Representative Emily Randall (D, WA-06) introduced the bipartisan Congressional Pension Integrity Act alongside Representatives Suhas Subramanyam (D, VA-10), Anna Paulina Luna (R, FL-13) Lauren Boebert (R, CO-04), Nancy Mace (R, SC-01), and James Walkinshaw (D, VA-11), Randall’s office announced via press release.

The legislation would prohibit members of Congress from receiving taxpayer-funded pensions if they are convicted of sex crimes, crimes of violence, or engage in sexual relationships with their staff in violation of House Rules.

“Americans are sick of being let down by the people elected to represent them,” Randall said. “We already strip taxpayer-funded pensions from Members convicted of corruption, bribery, and treason — sexual assault and harassment must be taken just as seriously.”

Currently, members of Congress who commit heinous crimes may still be able to keep their pensions. And there is insufficient accountability for members who are convicted of a crime or who sexually assault or harass their staff members.

The Congressional Pension Integrity Act ensures that members of Congress who are convicted of a crime or who break House Rules by engaging in sexual conduct with, sexually assaulting or harassing staff are stripped of their pension.

Those crimes and House Rules violations include:

Rape

Sexual Assault

Sexual abuse of a minor

Sex trafficking

Crimes of violence

Bribery and conflict of interest crimes

Election fraud/tampering

Embezzlement and theft

Mail fraud

Obstruction of justice

Campaign finance violations

Members who engage in sexual conduct with their staff (House Rules)

“With accusations of ethical and legal misconduct swirling around several current and former members of Congress, Americans are rightly asking why their taxpayer dollars are going to officials who violated their constituents’ trust,” said Debra Perlin, Vice President for Policy at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). “When members of Congress leave office after committing violent criminal offenses they should not be able to continue collecting American taxpayer dollars by drawing their pensions. CREW is proud to support Rep. Subramanyam and Rep. Luna’s Congressional Pension Integrity Act of 2026 and encourage Congress to pass it expeditiously.”

After former Rep. Eric Swalwell suspended his campaign for governor due to serious allegations of sexual misconduct — Randall released the following statement calling for his resignation. Swalwell resigned on April 14.

“I’m glad Eric Swalwell suspended his campaign for governor, but the right thing to do is to resign. If not, I’ll vote for his expulsion. Along with that of Tony Gonzales. Survivors and the American people deserve a Congress that will stand up against sexual assault and misconduct — no matter how powerful the perpetrator.”