Prep Baseball Roundup: Aberdeen slides to third place after losses to W.F. West

PHOTO BY AVERY BRODHEAD Aberdeen’s Aidan Baker had one of the Bobcats’ two hits in a 2-1 loss to W.F. West on Wednesday at Pioneer Park in Aberdeen.

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PHOTO BY AVERY BRODHEAD Aberdeen relief pitcher Gabe Matthews gave up two hits in 2 1-3 scoreless innings in a game against W.F. West on Wednesday in Aberdeen.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen starting pitcher Bubba Jones allowed two runs in a 2-1 loss to W.F. West on Wednesday in Aberdeen.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen infielder Greg Edwards attempts to turn a double play as W.F. West’s Wyatt Hoffman slides into second base during the Bobcats’ 2-1 loss on Wednesday at Pioneer Park in Aberdeen.

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Aberdeen slid in the league standings after two-straight losses to W.F. West as we review recent prep baseball games on the Harbor.

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PREP BASEBALL

W.F. West 21, Aberdeen 2

Aberdeen’s chance to move into first place in the 2A Evergreen Conference fell by the wayside with a 21-2 loss to W.F. West on Tuesday in Chehalis.

The Bobcats (7-4 overall, 5-2 2A Evergreen) were no match for the top-ranked Bearcats (12-1, 7-0) as W.F. West played merry-go-round on the basepaths with 16 hits – five for extra bases – and six stolen bases.

Aberdeen scored its two runs without a base hit in the top of the third inning.

Bobcats pitcher Land’n Purdy reached with a leadoff walk and eventually came in to score on a balk by Bearcats pitcher Connor Coleman.

Aberdeen outfielder Donovaan Hedgpeth, who reached on a fielder’s choice ground out earlier in the frame, crossed the plate one batter later on a Mason Hill RBI ground out to cut the W.F. West lead to 6-2.

But the Bobcats pitching staff had no answers for the Bearcats defense as W.F. West scored 15 runs in the third and fourth innings combined to rout the Bobcats.

Coleman no-hit the Bobcats and had a two-run home run to cap the Bearcats’ six-run bottom of the third inning.

Four Aberdeen pitchers combined to allow 21 runs (15 earned) on 16 hits and six walks with two strikeouts in the loss.

Aberdeen now sits in a tie for second place with Tumwater and are two full games behind W.F. West.

The Bobcats host the Bearcats at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Pioneer Park.

Aberdeen 002 00 – 2 0 3

WFW 516 9x – 21 16 1

WP: Coleman (5 IP, 2R, ER, 0H, 3BB, 7K). LP: Hill (IP, 5R, 5ER, 6H).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Hill (0-2, RBI); Hedgpeth (0-1, R, SB); McCarty (0-1, R). WFW – Hoffman (4-5, 4R, 2RBI); Stafford (3-4, 3B, 2B, R, 2RBI); Wiens (3-4, 3B, 3R, 2RBI); Coleman (2-2, HR, R, 3RBI); McCallim (2-2, R, 2RBI); Dvorab (1-3, R, RBI); Potter (1-1, R, RBI).

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W.F. West 2, Aberdeen 1

Aberdeen lost to top-ranked W.F. West for the second time this week with a 2-1 loss on Wednesday at Pioneer Park in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (7-5, 5-3 2A Evergreen) fell a full three games behind the Bearcats (13-1, 8-0) after coming up one run short in a pitcher’s duel.

Aberdeen struck first when center fielder Aidan Baker doubled to drive in catcher Sam Schreiber, who reached on an error to start the game, in the bottom of the first inning.

W.F. West tied the game in the top of the third when Luke McMillan walked to lead off the frame and came in to score on a Wyatt Hoffman one-out single.

In the sixth, a leadoff walk to Connor Coleman would come back to bite the Bobcats when he came in to score the go-ahead run on a Gage Wiens sacrifice fly.

Aberdeen had a chance to tie the game with runners on first and second after a Gabe Matthews single with two outs in the sixth, but Bearcats pitcher Emmett Goodman got Bobcats first baseman Mylan Bruner to ground out in front of the plate to end the threat.

Goodman then worked around a two-out walk to Aberdeen outfielder Donavaan Hedgpeth in the seventh, striking out Schreiber to end the game.

The loss spoiled a fine outing by Aberdeen starter Bubba Jones, who allowed two earned runs on five hits and four walks with a strikeout in 5 1-3 innings pitched.

Gabe Matthews allowed two hits with a strikeout in 1 2-3 innings of scoreless relief for Aberdeen.

The Bobcats drop to third place in the conference standings with the loss, a half-game behind Tumwater.

Aberdeen plays at Shelton at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

WFW 001 001 0 – 2 7 1

Aberdeen 100 000 0 – 1 2 0

WP: Goodman (7 IP, R, 0ER, 2H, 4BB, 5K). LP: Jones (5.1 IP, 2R, 2ER, 5H, 4BB, K).

Leading hitters: WFW – Wiens (2-2, RBI, SF); Marquez (2-2); Hoffman (1-3, RBI); Smariaz (1-3, SB); Dvorab (1-3, SB). Aberdeen – Baker (1-3, 2B, RBI); Matthews (1-2); Schreiber (0-4, R, SB).

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Elma 12, Tenino 0

Elma beat Tenino 12-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in Tenino.

The Eagles (6-7, 4-6 1A Evergreen) earned the run-rule victory thanks to an offense that belted five doubles and had eight different players collect a hit against the Beavers (1-13, 0-7).

Elma was led by pitcher Troy Rupe, who went 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBI while allowing just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts in five innings pitched to earn the win.

Eagles shortstop Hunter Young also had two hits in the game while first baseman Carson Griensewic, center fielder Isaac McGaffey, right fielder Jackson Bucy and catcher Levi Russell also doubled for the Eagles.

Elma 023 16 – 12 10 0

Tenino 000 00 – 0 1 1

WP: Rupe (5 IP, 0R, H, BB, 6K). LP: Noonan (3 IP, 5R, 5ER, 4H, 4BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Elma – Rupe (2-3, 2B, 3R, 2RBI, 2SB); Young (2-4, RBI, SB); Sample (1-3, 2R, RBI, SB); McGaffey (1-1, 2B, 2R, RBI, 2SB); Crawford (1-3, 2R, RBI, SB); Russell (1-4, 2B, 2RBI); Griensewic (1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); Bucy (1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI). Tenino – Miller (1-2, SB).

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Tenino 4, Elma 2

Errors proved costly in Elma’s 4-2 loss to Tenino in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in Tenino.

The Eagles (6-8, 4-7 1A Evergreen) took a 2-0 lead over the Beavers (2-13, 1-7) in the top of the second inning on RBI singles from second baseman Jordan Lisle and right fielder Jackson Bucy.

The wheels came off for Elma in the bottom of the fifth inning as Tenino scored four runs thanks in large part to two errors and four walks in the frame.

Elma left fielder Trey Sample doubled with one out in the seventh, but was left stranded as the Eagles dropped the nightcap 4-2.

The loss spoiled a solid pitching performance from Elma starter Bryston Crawford, who allowed four runs (one earned) on one hit and five walks with seven strikeouts in 4 1-3 innings pitched.

Blake Benzschawel had a strikeout in 1 2-3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief.

Elma sits in third place in the 1A Evergreen League, 1.5 games ahead of Tenino in the win column.

The Eagles host the Beavers at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Elma 020 000 0 – 2 7 4

Tenino 000 040 x – 4 1 0

WP: Metcalf (2.2 IP, 0R, H, 2BB, 4K). LP: Crawford (4.1 IP, 4R, ER, 1H, 5BB, 7K).

Leading hitters: Elma – McGaffey (2-4); Lisle (2-2, RBI, SB); Sample (1-4, 2B); Cuby (1-2, RBI). Tenino – Miller (1-2, R, RBi); Noonan (0-3, RBI); Werner (0-2, RBI).

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Other games

Ocosta 25, Mary M. Knight 5

Ilwaco 17, North Beach 0

Ilwaco 15, North Beach 0

Lake Quinault 7, Oakville 6