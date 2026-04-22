GraysHaven Renaissance Faire tickets on sale now

Tickets are now on sale for the GraysHaven Renaissance Faire set for Sept. 11-13 at the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport. Gates will be opening before you know it and you can secure your place well ahead of time.

Come wander the grounds, meet the characters, enjoy the sights and sounds, and spend the day somewhere a little outside the ordinary.

Whether it’s your first visit to a Renaissance Faire or you’ve been to others before, there’s something about stepping into the Faire that just sticks with you.

Get your tickets here: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/historicalseaport/items/

Follow the updates on the GraysHaven Renaissance Faire here: https://www.facebook.com/GraysHavenRenFaire