Camas Prairie Event and Hike set for May 16

Come see one of the few remaining native Washington prairies right next door to Schafer State Park on May 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. Begin with a group presentation at Shelter 1 at Schafer Park, then join a guided hike about a half mile to the prairie where you can view the spring camas and wildflower bloom. Disabled persons will be allowed to drive to the site. This is a great event for nature lovers, photographers and more. Children’s activities will also be provided. If you are hiking make sure to wear sturdy shoes. Schafer State Park, 1365 W Schafer Park Rd in Elma.