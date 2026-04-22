Book Nook celebrates National Library Week

Poet Jessika Satori appeared at Harbor Books in Hoquiam this past Sunday.

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Michela Tartaglia will be in Seabrook on May 16.

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Reading Rainbow host Mychal Threets is the honorary chair for National Library Week.

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National Library Week

April 19-25 is National Library Week and the theme is “Find Your Joy.” Reading Rainbow host Mychal Threets is the honorary chair for this year’s festivities. National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries and library professionals play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities.

“I love libraries enthusiastically every week! To serve as honorary chair for National Library Week takes that enthusiasm to a whole new level,” Threets said. “Celebrating libraries, thanking library workers, visiting libraries is how I find my joy. There are so many library kids and library grown-ups who have yet to fully embrace their library joy, and I am so excited for them! When they enter the world of libraries and stories, I am confident they will find not only their library joy but their courage to believe in their own story and maybe even share it with others.”

Ways you can find your library joy this week:

Stop by your library and bring someone with you.

Help a friend sign up for a library card. It’s one small step that opens up endless possibilities. TRL.org/library-card/

Explore something new: a book, a program, an item from our library of things, or a conversation. From storytimes and children’s spaces to author talks and job support, libraries are places where curiosity and connection come to life.

13th Annual National Independent Bookstore Day

Saturday, April 25 is the 13th Annual National Independent Bookstore Day. This national one-day party held the last Saturday in April celebrates independent bookstores across the country online and in-store. Through exclusive books and literary items, contests, cupcakes, and everything in between, it’s a party you don’t want to miss. Celebrate at Harbor Books in Hoquiam, Joie Des Livres in Seabrook, Lemon Hill Café & Bookstore in Montesano and Odd Duck Books in Elma.

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Local Author Showcase — Hoodsport

Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

600 N. Lake Cushman Rd.

Hosted by St. Germain’s Church, this is a special opportunity for you to engage directly with more than 20 local authors, who will be reading excerpts of their work. Each reading will be followed by a Q&A session, which will provide an interactive platform to engage with each author and and opportunity to gain insights into what inspired the author to write, ask them questions about past, present, and future works.

All genres of authors from children’s books, historical novels, mysteries, spiritual thrillers, firefighting, urban fantasy, fiction and nonfiction, to outdoor activities will be on hand.

Mike Cairns’ Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story Book Tour

Saturday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Elma Timberland Library

Friday, May 15 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Ocean Shores Public Library*

Saturday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to noon Chehalis Timberland Library and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Centralia Timberland Library

*New date added! You now have FOUR more chances to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, Under The Ash, as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign.

Seabrook’s Beachside Author Series

Michela Tartaglia

Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m.

As chef and owner of Pasta Casalinga in Seattle’s Pike Place Market, Michela Tartaglia incorporates fresh ingredients and her whimsical personality into approachable Italian dishes. She is the author of Pasta for All Seasons: Dishes that Celebrate the Flavors of Italy and the Bounty of the Pacific Northwest. Tartaglia is an Italian native, born in the province of Turin, Piedmont. She moved to Seattle in 2006 after completing her master’s degree in philosophy at Alma Mater Studiorum – Univeristy of Bologna and has since made Seattle her adopted city. After the author experience, find Michela at the Savor Seabrook Food & Wine Festival, where she’ll be serving her Lasagna alla Boscaiola and offering fresh pasta and Rossodoro tomato sauce in the curated marketplace.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY USED BOOK SALES

Aberdeen

Thursday, April 23 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, April 27 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 30 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, May 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Hoquiam

Thursday, April 23 from from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 30 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ocean Shores

Saturday, May 23 from 11 a.m. Noon – Members Only; Noon to 4 p.m. Public Sale

Sunday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Public Sale; 1 to 3 p.m. $5 Bag Sale

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books on Thursday, May 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

TRL to participate in One Book, One Coast

This spring, through May 31, Timberland Regional Library is participating in One Book, One Coast. Organized by the L.A. County Library, One Book, One Coast brings together library systems across Washington, Oregon, and California for a shared community reading program that celebrates literacy, learning, community, and civil discourse. All participating libraries will read and discuss They Called Us Enemy by George Takei.

Read They Called Us Enemy now:

Access the ebook any time on ComicsPlus by signing in with your TRL library card and PIN number.

Check out the ebook on the Libby app by Overdrive.

Check out a print copy of the book, available in the TRL catalog.

Takei will be participating in an online event on Sunday, May 31 from 2 to 3 p.m. Register now! https://library-lacounty-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ek6Fa2kxSjq1vs_BvlyHRg#/registration

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday. April 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month from 11-1 to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. March’s read is The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime by Mark Haddon. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate.)

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, May 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month at Harbor Books. May’s read will be Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Ocean Shores Public Library

Reading Rangers

Saturday, April 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Young readers ages 5-12 are invited to the library for a new adventure in a book series. Join us for a Big Nate themed program with FUN games, crafts, trivia and more.

Book Group

Monday, May 18 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Ocean Shores Friends of the Library sponsor this program and purchase 10 copies of each title to be checked out for 2 weeks. The book being discussed at this meeting is the novel Nala’s World by Dean Nicholson.

BYOB [Bring Your Own Book]

Wednesday, May 20 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your TBR pile.

Timberland Regional Library Locations

PageTurners Book Groups

Montesano

Thursday, April 23 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month the group will be discussing The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune.

Westport

Saturday, April 25 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month the group will be reading The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters.

Hoquiam

Tuesday, May 12 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman is the May read.

Elma

Tuesday, May 19 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month the group will be discussing Eruption by Steve Olson.

Westport

Saturday, May 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month the group will be reading People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks.

Aberdeen

Saturday, May 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month the group will be discussing Across A Hundred Mountains by Reyna Grande.

Montesano

Thursday, May 28 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month the group will be discussing Beach Read by Emily Henry and will also be selecting titles for the next PageTurners reading cycle.

TRL Sponsored Offsites

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to Noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Hoquiam

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, May 13 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company 526 8th St. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month the group will be discussing Dragonfruit by Makiia Lucier. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Raymond

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers.

OLYMPIA LITERARY EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Barnes & Noble

A.L. Hampton — Saturday, April 25 at noon

Children’s author Mary Cranston — Saturday, May 2 at 11 a.m.

Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop

Maria Mudd Ruth — Friday, April 24 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Tamiko Nimura — Thursday, April 30 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Willy Vlautin — Tuesday, May 5 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Special conversation between author Maya Jewell Zeller and author and Evergreen professor Dawn Pichón Barron —Wednesday, May 6 at 6 p.m. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Story Time — first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Orca Books Cooperative

Queer Open Book Club — Sunday, April 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All queers and their allies welcome. Masks encouraged.

An Evening with Author Peter Stark— Saturday, May 2 from 3 to 4 p.m.