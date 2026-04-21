The Students of Color Conference is set for April 30 – May 1

The Diversity and Equity Center (DEC) and Grays Harbor College Student Life are hosting the 2026 Students of Color Conference online on April 30 and May 1. The conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Students can also visit the DEC and Student Life to participate.

This year’s theme is Rooted in Resistance, Growing Towards Liberation. The goals of the conference are to support students from Washington State’s Community and Technical Colleges in becoming more active proponents of their own education and life choices, and to expand the opportunities for students to become agents of change. The keynote speakers for the Students of Color Conference are Yosimar Reyes and Kiesha B. Free.

About the Keynote Speakers

Yosimar Reyes

Hailing from East San Jose by way of Guerrero, Mexico, Yosimar Reyes made a name for himself at the age of sixteen, captivating Bay Area stages with powerful spoken word performances rooted in migration, queerness, and working-class resilience. His dynamic storytelling has since evolved into a nationally-celebrated body of work that includes keynote speeches, writing workshops, and theatrical performances.

In 2024, Reyes made history as the first undocumented poet to be named Santa Clara County Poet Laureate and was also honored as a Creative Ambassador for the City of San Jose. His recognitions include being named one of “13 LGBT Latinos Changing the World” by The Advocate and one of “10 Up and Coming Latinx Poets You Need to Know” by Remezcla.

Kiesha B. Free

Kiesha B. Free is a dynamic speaker, host, and independent cultural worker whose work centers on helping people reclaim themselves and recognize their role in shaping culture. With a career spanning technology, publishing, and the performing arts, the former Microsoft director and Spelman alumna now devotes her voice to sparking personal, professional, and cultural shifts for good.

Through her keynote series on identity, alignment, and impact, Free challenges audiences to question inherited definitions of success and step into the everyday influence they carry. She has hosted powerful conversations with luminaries like Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Lenny Kravitz, and Aja Monet—along with countless everyday truth-tellers whose stories illuminate what real change looks like.

Organizations such as Workhuman, Reaching Out MBA, and Miami Book Fair rely on Free to design and deliver transformational moments that inform, challenge, and inspire. Named one of Seattle Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2025, she is also the creator of the YOU Better! podcast and founder of Hey, Black Seattle!, a cultural hub supporting connection and wellbeing for the region’s Black community.

Visit https://www.ghc.edu/series/students-of-color-conference for registration information.