Prep Softball Roundup: Kohn tosses five-inning no-hitter in Aberdeen win over Black Hills

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Audree Gaddis (right) belts a three-run triple during an 11-0 win over Black Hills on Monday at the Bishop Athletic Complex in Aberdeen.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Britten Neal (right) smacks a base hit during an 11-0 win over Black Hills on Monday at the Bishop Athletic Complex in Aberdeen.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen pitcher Emelia Kohn threw a five-inning no-hitter in a win over Black Hills on Monday in Aberdeen.

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Aberdeen started off an important week with a no-hit victory as we review Monday’s prep softball games on the Harbor.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Aberdeen 11, Black Hills 0

Kohn tosses five-inning no-hitter in Aberdeen win over Black Hills

In just her second varsity start, Aberdeen pitcher Emelia Kohn had a game to remember.

The freshman right-hander allowed a lone walk as the only blemish in throwing a five-inning no-hitter in an 11-0 win over Black Hills on Monday at the Bishop Athletic Complex in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (6-1 overall, 5-1 2A Evergreen) dominated the Wolves (0-10, 0-7) from start to finish.

After Kohn retired the side in the top of the first, the Aberdeen offense got to work getting the freshman some run support. With one out and one on in the bottom of the first, star senior catcher Alyssa Yakovich doubled to left to drive in outfielder Audree Gaddis for the game’s first run.

First baseman Maysinn Jones followed with an RBI single and the Bobcats scored four more runs in the frame with two outs, highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of shortstop Ally Adams.

Kohn helped herself out in the frame with an RBI single and Aberdeen capped the six-run inning on a run-scoring single from Rylee Hendrickson.

Third baseman Britten Neal led off the Aberdeen second with a triple and came in to score on a Yakovich fielder’s choice ground out for a 7-0 lead.

In the third, the Bobcats would put the game into mercy-rule territory when Gaddis tripled to left with the sacks full, plating second baseman Cheyanna Kohn, Adams and Hendrickson to blow the game open at 11-0.

That was all Emelia Kohn would need as the talented freshman used an effective drop ball and change up to dazzle Wolves hitters. She retired the first 10 batters she faced before Emma Arko worked a walk with one out in the fourth.

But Emelia Kohn induced two fielder’s choice ground outs to end the inning.

Kohn got a pop out to Adams at short then struck out the final two batters she faced to secure the mercy-rule no-hitter.

“I felt a lot better than the last time I faced Black Hills,” said Kohn, who allowed six runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings against the Wolves in her first varsity start on March 27. “I think my warm-up was a lot better than it was last time. It put me in the right mood to pitch.”

Eight different Bobcats collected a hit in the game, led by Adams, Hendrickson and Neal with three hits apiece.

The Bobcats defense played error-free softball behind Kohn, including a nifty running catch in the gap by reserve center fielder Victoria Bull to rob a base hit in the fourth.

“It makes me pumped up and really wanting to show up for my team. I want to back them up like they back me up,” Kohn said of the support of her team, which included getting to wear the Bobcat medallion the team awards to the player of the game after its post-game meeting. “It feels really good. I felt like I did good and I’m glad other people thought I did good too.”

With the win, Aberdeen remains a half-game behind W.F. West for the top spot in the 2A Evergreen Conference.

The Bobcats host Tumwater at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday before facing the Bearcats at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Chehalis.

Black Hills 000 00 – 0 0 0

Aberdeen 614 0x – 11 11 0

WP: E. Kohn (5 IP, 0R, 0H, BB, 6K). LP: O’Shurak (3 IP, 11R, 11ER, 11H, 2BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: BH – Arko (0-1, BB). Aberdeen – Neal (2-3, 3B, R, RBI); Adams (2-3, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Hendrickson (2-2, R, RBI); Gaddis (1-2, 3B, R, 3RBI, SB); Yakovich (1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); Jones (1-3, R, RBI); C. Kohn (1-2, 2R); E. Kohn (1-2, RBI); Bull (0-0, R, SB).

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Hoquiam 23, Ilwaco 1

Hoquiam routed Ilwaco in a 23-1 win on Monday in Ilwaco.

The Grizzlies (5-7) hammered 20 hits in the game, eight for extra bases, and held a 12-0 lead over the Fishermen (0-7) after three innings of play.

Hoquiam scored six in the third, capped by a solo home run by third baseman Aaliyah Kennedy and added two more in the fourth on an RBI ground out by Aldeen Olvera-Obi and a Lexi LaBounty single to drive in right fielder Kacee Kruger with the Grizzlies’ 14th run.

Hoquiam’s biggest inning came in the top of the fifth, scoring nine runs that included a two-run triple from first baseman Stella Olson and a two-run double by hot-hitting catcher Mya Standstipher.

Ilwaco would score an unearned run against Hoquiam pitcher Hallie Burgess on a defensive error in the bottom of the fifth to spoil the shutout bid.

Standstipher had a four-hit game to lead Hoquiam.

LaBounty, Olson and Kruger had three hits each for a Grizzlies offense that had seven players with multiple hits in the run-rule victory.

Hoquiam plays at Rochester at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hoquiam 066 29 – 23 20 1

Ilwaco 000 01 – 1 5 6

WP: Burgess (5 IP, R, 0ER, 5H, BB, 9K). LP: n/a.

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Standstipher (4-5, 2 2B, 3R, 3RBI, 2SB); LaBounty (3-5, 2R, 4RBI, 2SB); Olson (3-3, 3B, 3R, 3RBI, SB); Kruger (3-4, 2B, 3R, 2RBI, 2SB); Burgess (2-5, 3B, 2B, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Kennedy (2-4, HR, 3R, 2RBI, SB); Brodhead (2-4, 2R, SB); Olvera-Obi (1-4, 2R, 3RBI, 2SB); Wallin (0-3, 2R, RBI, SB); Thompson (0-1, R, 2SB).

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Ocosta 16, Wishkah Valley 6

Ocosta found plenty of offense in a 16-6 victory over Wishkah Valley on Monday in Westport.

The Wildcats (5-2) put up crooked numbers in every inning against the Loggerettes (0-2).

Ocosta scored four in each of the first two innings, highlighted by an RBI double in the bottom of the first and a two-run triple on the second by first baseman Brooklyn Blake.

The Wildcats put the game into mercy-rule territory with six in the fourth, highlighted by an RBI double off the bat of third baseman Ava Weimar to score center fielder Joanah Rosander.

Rosander would later come in to score on a single by second baseman Alissa Lamm to extend the Ocosta lead to 16-4.

Ocosta scored 16 runs on just seven hits, but drew 14 walks and capitalized on four Wishkah errors and nine wild pitches.

Weimar and Blake each had a triple and a double in the game, with Blake driving in a game-high five runs.

Wildcats freshman pitcher Allie Byers earned the win in just her second varsity start, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits and five walks with nine strikeouts in five innings pitched.

“Allie Byers pitched a great game and hit her spots pretty good. … Brooklyn Blake crushed the ball hard every time, She’s hitting the ball really hard right now. Ava Weimar hit the ball really well today as well,” Ocosta head coach Mike Cummings said. “Overall, our team hit the ball hard all day. We’re just improving everyday. The girls are still pretty inexperienced and young, but it seems like every game they’re getting better and better.”

Ocosta plays at Taholah at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Wishkah Valley 013 02 – 6 4 4

Ocosta 442 6x – 16 7 1

WP: Byers (5 IP, 6R, 5ER, 4H, 5BB, 9K). LP: Rainey (4 IP, 16R, 13ER, 7H, 14BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Wishkah – K. Tonseth (2-3, R, RBI, 2SB); Robertson (1-3, R); Severson (1-2, R, 2RBI, SB). Ocosta – Blake (2-4, 3B, 2B, 2R, 5RBI); Weimar (2-2, 3B, 2B, 2R, RBI); Byers (1-3, 2R, 2SB); Mirante (1-3, 3R, 2RBI, 4SB); Lamm (1-3, R, 2RBI, SB); Rosander (0-1, 4R, 3BB, 3SB).