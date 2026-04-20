Prep Track & Field Roundup: Twin Harbors track stars win medals, break records in high-level meets

PHOTO COURTESY OF DENISE ROBERTS The Aberdeen 4x400 relay team of Cordell Roberts (top middle, from left), Treven Clarkston (top middle, right), Toby Nelson (sitting), Isaac Garcia (sitting) won the boys elite race at the Dave Snyder’s Lil’ Norway Track & Field Invitational on Saturday at North Kitsap High School.

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PHOTO COURTESY OF HARLEY REVEL Aberdeen’s Landon Hamblin (1) stands atop the podium after breaking a meet record in the shot put at the Dave Snyder’s Lil’ Norway Track & Field Invitational on Saturday at North Kitsap High School. Teammate Cole Revel (2) finished second.

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SUBMITTED PHOTO Montesano freshman Kamille Vandevender placed first in a frosh/soph race at the Mt. Tahoma Track Festival on Saturday in Tacoma.

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SUBMITTED PHOTO Montesano’s Haley Schweppe (left) competes at the Mt. Tahoma Track Festival on Saturday in Tacoma.

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Twin Harbor prep track and field athletes earned plenty of medals over the weekend as we review recent results.

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PREP TRACK & FIELD ROUNDUP

Anderson, Schweppe lead Montesano at Mt. Tahoma Festival

Montesano distance runners Haley Schweppe and Benny Anderson placed among the leaders of their respective races at the Mt. Tahoma Track Festival on Saturday in Tacoma.

Schweppe, a junior, placed second overall in the girls 1,600-meter elite division race with a time of 5:11.24, edging out Enumclaw’s Lillian Haas by 0.47.

Anderson placed in the top five in two boys elite races. The Bulldogs senior took fourth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:26.97 and finished fifth in the 3,200 with a time of 9:57.03. Both times were new personal bests for the standout distance runner.

Montesano senior Owen Young placed 16th overall in the boys varsity 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.45.

Finally, Bulldogs freshman Kamille Vandevender placed atop the podium in the girls frosh/soph 1,600 meters, crossing the finish line with a new personal-best time of 5:37.55, more than four seconds ahead of second place Charlotte Allen of Silas (5:41.70).

Full results available at athletic.net.

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Garcia, Hamblin lead Aberdeen at North Kitsap meet

Aberdeen had its fair share of event winners at Dave Snyder’s Lil’ Norway Track & Field Invitational on Saturday at North Kitsap High School.

The Bobcats were led by senior Isaac Garcia, who won the 400-meter race with a time of 49.68, and also won the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 6.5 inches.

Teammates Treven Clarkston and Adonis Hammonds finished second behind Garcia in both events, respectively, with Clarkston joining Cordell Roberts, Toby Nelson and Garcia on the Bobcats’ victorious 4×400-meter relay team (3:26.66).

Hammonds also earned an event win, placing first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.83, a new personal-best.

Aberdeen thrower Landon Hamblin had a landmark performance after breaking a meet record with a heave of 54 feet, 2.5 inches to win the shot put.

Senior teammate Cole Revel tied for second with Liberty’s Troy Platt after recording a new personal-best throw of 45-10.25.

Other top-five placements for the Bobcats boys team include Garcia (triple jump, 42-11, 3rd), Kevin Sedgwick (high jump, 5-08, tie-3rd), Cecil Gumaelius (3200, 9:55.53 PB, 5th) and Braxton Gozart (100, 11.29, 3rd).

The Bobcats girls team was led by senior thrower Rylee Brooks, who placed second in the shot put (35-2.25) and third in the discus (109.07).

Junior distance runner Mia Hallak also had a second-place finish by crossing the line with a new personal-best time of 11:35.89 in the girls 3,200-meter race.

Other top finishers for the Bobcats girls were Reaghan Madison (1600, 5:36.24, 4th), Haylee Jahner (high jump, 5-0, t-3rd) and Lila Ericksen (triple jump, 31-07 PB, 5th).

Full results available at athletic.net.

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Hoquiam girls place fourth at Chehalis Activator

Hoquiam’s girls track and field team had a strong showing with a fourth-place finish at the Chehalis Activator on Friday and Saturday at W.F. West High School.

The Grizzlies were led by freshman Maggi Quigg, who earned four medals in the Classic competition, including wins in the 200 meters (26.79), the long jump (15-7) and a third-place finish in the 100 meters (13.22).

Quigg joined teammates Emily Brodhead, Brittany Alcala and RanaéJah Burtenshaw in placing first in the girls 4×100 relay team with a time of 51.77, nearly three second faster than second-place Capital.

Brodhead won the girls pole vault (9-0) while Burtenshaw (100, 12.84) and senior thrower Sydney Gordon (shot put, 35-0.5) also won individual events.

Ocosta junior Ailyn Haggard earned two Classic wins, placing first in both the girls 800 (2:25.55) and 1,600 (5:24.40) and anchored the Wildcats girls 4×400 relay team of Alexia Miller, Timber Uitto and Kat Nersten to a fourth-place finish (4:41.91).

Other top placements from Harbor athletes were Raymond-South Bend’s Avalyn Stigall (discus, 103-6, 3rd) and Ava Baugher (high jump, 4-8, 2nd) and Willapa Valley’s Koryn Andrews (pole vault, 8-0, 2nd; triple jump, 29-11.5, 5th).

In the boys’ Classic competition, Hoquiam junior Ryker Maxfield placed first in the 3,200 (10:12.93) and third in the 1,600 (4:41.33).

Ocosta junior Billy Burns won the Classic triple jump with a new personal best of 40-11.5.

Other local top-five placements included Hoquiam’s Aaron Balagot (3200, 10:39.03, 4th), Raymond-South Bend’s Jack Milton (300 hurdles, 45.47 PB, 5th), Ocosta’s Damien Beck (discus, 132-6, 5th), Willapa Valley’s Hank Swartz (javelin, 162-1, 3rd) and Hoquiam’s Jimy Gill (pole vault, 11-0 PB, 4th).

Full results available at athletic.net.

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Elma second overall at Kalama Twilight

Elma placed second in the combined overall standings at the Kalama Twilight Invitational on Friday at Kalama High School.

Thanks to a victory in the boys varsity team competition and a sixth-place finish by the varsity girls, Elma earned acombined total of 154 points, placing second behind La Center (206).

The Eagles boys team was lead by star junior sprinter Richie Guadarrama, who won both the 100 and 200-meter varsity races with times of 10.93 and 22.09, respectively.

Elma sophomore Logan Mullins won the 110-meter hurdles (16.89) and placed second in the 300 hurdles behind Montesano senior Owen Young, who won the race with a personal-record time of 43.22.

Elma also won two of three boys relay races.

Maddox Hoff, Jackson Staples, Cohen Finch and Guadarrama won the 4×100 relay (44.94) and Pepper Holcomb, Hoff, Javier Garcia and Gilbert Rodriguez placed first in the 4×200 relay (1:39.50).

In the girls competition, Montesano junior Haley Schweppe won the 800 with a time of 2:20.73 while freshman teammate Kamille Vandevender and junior Zoe Ray tied for first in the 3200 with identical times of 12:09.14, which was a new personal best for Ray.

Elma’s Charli Smith (31-9) and Audreauna Kanios (30-10.5) placed first and second, respectively in the girls shot put.

Full results available at athletic.net.