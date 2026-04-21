Prep Roundup: Elma, Monte remain tied for second after boys soccer wins

PHOTO BY CINDY MILES Elma goal keeper Trey Yeager makes a save during a 6-2 win over Hoquiam on Monday in Hoquiam.

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PHOTO BY CINDY MILES Hoquiam’s J.B. Fabian (12) and Elma’s Ivan Rodriguez compete for possession during the Eagles’ 6-2 win on Monday at the Sea Breeze Oval in Hoquiam.

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Elma and Montesano remain locked in a second-place tie after wins on Monday.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Elma 6, Hoquiam 2

Elma defeated Hoquiam 6-2 in a 1A Evergreen League matchup on Monday at the Sea Breeze Oval in Hoquiam.

The Eagles (8-2-1 overall, 8-1-1 1A Evergreen) got off to a hot start against the Grizzlies (3-8, 3-7) with three goals in the first half.

Elma junior forward Manny Venegas got his first of the game off an assist from junior forward Luis Torres in the fifth minute and doubled Elma’s lead six minutes later with a goal off a feed from forward Bryan Torres.

Luis Torres scored in the 33rd minute to stake the Eagles to a 3-0 halftime lead.

Elma would take a 4-0 lead when Venegas completed the hat trick with a goal off an assist from junior midfielder Ivan Rodriguez in the 49th minute.

Hoquiam got on the scoreboard when senior Dylan Avila converted a penalty kick in the 62nd minute.

A goal by Elma midfielder Carter Arnold off Luis Torres’ second assist of the game made it 5-1 in the 64th minute and was followed three minutes later when an Avila free kick was knocked in when Elma couldn’t clear a rebound after an initial save from Elma keeper Trey Yeager .

Bryan Torres netted a goal off an assist from senior defender Marcos Duran in the 72nd minute to complete the Eagles’ 6-2 victory.

“By no means were we sharp tonight,” Elma head coach Carson Seaberg said. “With that being said, when you’re not on your best and your able to score goals like that, it’s nice to see. … For a lot of different reasons, the game got really physical, then tightened up, which led to a lot of choppy play in the last half. Unfortunately, we got two penalty kicks called against us. Just poor defending on our part. … Overall, we didn’t play our best, but it was still a good outcome.”

With the win, Elma remains tied with Montesano for second place in the 1A Evergreen League with 25 points, two points behind first-place Raymond-South Bend.

Hoquiam sits in a tie for sixth place with Tenino with nine points.

Hoquiam hosts Raymond-South Bend at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Elma faces Montesano at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Elma.

Elma 3 3 – 6

Hoquiam 0 2 – 2

Scoring

First half – 1, Elma, Venegas (L. Torres), 5th minute. 2, Elma, Venegas (B. Torres), 11th minute. 3, Elma, L. Torres, 33rd minute.

Second half – 4, Elma, Venegas (Rodriguez), 49th minute. 5, Hoquiam, Avila, 62nd minute. 6, Elma, Arnold (L. Torres), 64th minute. 7, Hoquiam, 67th minute. 8, Elma, B. Torres (Duran), 72nd minute.

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Montesano 2, Tenino 1

Montesano kept pace with the 1A Evergreen League leaders with a key 2-1 win over Tenino on Monday in Tenino.

The Bulldogs (8-2-1, 8-1-1 1A Evergreen) and Beavers (3-7, 3-7) played to a scoreless tie after one half in a game that lacked any dangerous offensive opportunities for either side.

That changed early in the second half when Monte senior forward Terek Gunter scored on an assist from senior Cris Tobar just over a minute after halftime.

Eleven minutes later, Tobar would score on a penalty kick to double Montesano’s lead.

Late in the game with Tenino pressing the action, a Beavers counter attack led to a penalty in the box called against Montesano. Tenino converted the penalty kick to cut the Bulldogs lead in half with just under six minutes left in regulation.

But the Monte defense didn’t allow another Beavers shot down the stretch to preserve the 2-1 victory.

“It was one of those games where it was slow moving and not much was happening within the game itself,” Montesano head coach Fidel Sanchez said. “Nonetheless, it’s always hard playing a Monday game after the weekend. The boys got it done.”

Montesano had 15 shots, seven on target, while Bulldogs goal keeper Matt Causey made two saves in the game.

With the victory, Monte sits in a tie for second place in the league standings with Elma, both with 25 points.

Raymond-South Bend sits in first place with 27 points.

The Bulldogs face the Eagles in a key league matchup at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Elma.

Montesano 0 2 – 2

Tenino 0 1 – 1

Scoring

First half – none

Second half – 1, Montesano, Gunter (Tobar), 41st minute. 2, Montesano, Tobar, 52nd minute. 3, Tenino, 74th minute.

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GIRLS PREP TENNIS

W.F. West 4, Aberdeen 2

Aberdeen lost for the first time this season with a 4-2 defeat to W.F. West on Monday in Chehalis.

The Bobcats No. 3 singles player Madi Ritter defeated the Bearcats’ Maddie Bradley 6-1, 6-1 to represent Aberdeen’s lone singles win of the day.

The doubles pairing of Hadley Durr and Sawyer Shoemaker rallied to defeat W.F. West’s Aubrey Prigmore and Eliana Alves 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to give Aberdeen two wins out of six matches.

“While disappointed in the overall result, all credit to the Bearcats today who played clean, aggressive tennis across the board,” Aberdeen head coach Ashley Kohlmeier said. “Durr and Shoemaker avenged a close loss last time we played against Chehalis. They played aggressive, smart tennis and kept making key adjustments as the three sets played out. Madi Ritter remains undefeated on the season after a quick win tonight. She kept her points quick and always knows when to be aggressive to end points with a winner. Very impressed with her play tonight.”

Aberdeen’s JV team lost 7-1 on Monday.

Aberdeen faces Centralia on Thursday in Centralia.

Singles: Elizabeth Mittge (W.F. West) defeated Sophie Knutson (Aberdeen) 6-2, 7-6 (7-2). Isabella Casimiro (WFW) def. Kensie Ervin (A) 6-2, 6-2. Madi Ritter (A) def. Maddie Bradley (WFW) 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Hadley Durr/Sawyer Shoemaker (A) def. Aubrey Prigmore/Eliana Alves (WFW) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Kate Mordick/Kloey Sparks (WFW) def. Hailey Fuquay/Leticia Alvarenga (WFW) 6-2, 6-2. Jaiden Rinta/Rosa Lampert (WFW) def. Cyan Sullivan/Iza Frye (A) 6-2, 6-2.