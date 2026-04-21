58th Annual Rock and Gem Show this weekend

The Grays Harbor Rock and Gem Club are presenting the 58th Annual Rock and Gem Show on April 25 and April 26 at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds.

This weekend the Grays Harbor Rock Club is presenting their 58th Annual Rock and Gem Show at the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds.

Over the course of the nearly six decades that the show has been held, attendance has grown over the years. “More and more people are actually starting to enjoy rocks and nature,” said Dan Howard, the secretary for the Grays Harbor Rock Club.

Attendees come from both Grays Harbor and beyond. “A lot of the other rock clubs come because we have rock that other people don’t have,” Howard said.

These rocks include jaspers and agates, and Carnelian, a red quartz that Howard described as “one of the most popular rocks around.”

At the show, there will be vendors, a silent auction for rough rocks, and demonstrations, one of which will be on how to facet stones. Among the items available for purchase are grab bags of mixed rocks and slabs, along with items made by members of the Grays Harbor Rock Club.

The Rock and Gem Show is scheduled for April 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds. Admission and parking is free.