Washington state awards $56M for child care facility projects

Washington is pouring $55.8 million into early learning facilities across the state.

Gov. Bob Ferguson announced the competitive grant awards last Thursday. The funds will create about 2,000 new child care spaces and support renovation projects in over 50 jurisdictions, according to the governor’s office.

The grants are from the state’s Early Learning Facilities program, administered by the Department of Commerce. The 74 recipients include local governments, school districts, commercial properties and in-home child care facilities.

“With these grants, we are working to build more capacity — literally — for our child care and early learning providers,” the governor said.

The grants provide funding to plan, expand, remodel, purchase, or build early learning facilities and classrooms.

Recipients include Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program contractors and Working Connections Child Care providers — two programs open to lower-income families.

In November, the Ballmer Group committed to funding up to 10,000 more Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program slots over the next decade. The investment could end up totaling more than $1 billion. The philanthropic group was founded by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Ballmer Group, we’re on track to provide early learning to thousands more kids over the next decade,” said Ferguson.

The Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program serves students from families who earn less than 36% of the state median income, students who are homeless and students with disabilities.

The Department of Commerce received 325 applications for the Early Learning Facilities grants, requesting a total of $277 million. Priority was given to facilities that serve children from low-income families and that are located in rural areas.

Commerce has awarded more than $235 million from the Early Learning Facilities Program since 2017.

Release of the grant funding follows a cut to another early learning program, Transition to Kindergarten. Designed to prepare students in need of extra support for kindergarten, the program took a 25% reduction in funding under legislation that state lawmakers and Ferguson approved this year.

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said last week that in his 30 years in education, he has never seen “a more ill-advised and damaging cut to education.” That reduction in funding will lead to about 2,000 fewer Transition to Kindergarten spots.