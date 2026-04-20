Hoquiam Fire Department publishes FAQ for fire truck bond

The Hoquiam Fire Department is trying to raise $1.2 million for a new fire truck via a bond measure.

Last week, the city of Hoquiam issued a ballot correction for the April 28 special election involving a bond measure to finance a new fire truck. On Thursday morning, Hoquiam Fire Chief Matthew Miller distributed a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) flyer for Proposition 1 General Obligation Bonds for a New Fire Truck.

What is Proposition No. 1?

Proposition No. 1 authorizes the city to acquire and equip a new pumper fire truck for use in the fire and emergency response by the city, to issue general obligation bonds in the principal amount of not more than $1,200,000 maturing within a maximum of 15 years from the date of issue, and to levy excess property taxes annually to repay the bonds, all as provided in Ordinance Number, 2026-01 adopted by the Hoquiam, City Council. The approximate cost to citizens would be $0.12 per $1,000 or $12 per $100,000 assessed value.

What is the Life Expectancy of a Fire Engine?

Standards for both National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) and Washington State Rating Bureau (WSRB) set front line life expectancy for fire engines at 15 years, with 5 to 10 years as a reserve.

How many fire engines does Hoquiam currently have and how old are they?

Hoquiam Fire Department has three engines:

• Frontline Engine on 8th Street: 2022 (four years old)

• Frontline Engine on Ontario Street: 2002 (24 years old)

• Reserve Engine: 1995 (31-years old)

The Washington State Rating Bureau (WSRB) states that fire engines need to be distributed so structures are within 1.5 miles of a frontline engine company. Due to Hoquiam’s size, this requires two frontline fire engines and one reserve engine.

If Proposition 1 is approved, where will the new engine be located?

The new engine will be stationed at Station #2, on Ontario Street. The 2002 engine will move to the reserve spot at Headquarters on 8th Street and the 1995 engine will be sold.

Why is the cost $1.2 million?

Fire Engines are purpose-built specialty equipment that are extremely expensive. The city has obtained cost estimates to find the most cost-effective options that meet the demand necessary to protect the citizens of Hoquiam. Based upon the information received, $1.2 million is the estimated cost to purchase and equip a new fire engine.

Why does the ballot have an extra zero?

The printed ballot title contains an extra zero which was an error. The County Auditor is advising citizens to proceed with voting the ballot you received, as this clerical error will not affect the legal validity or the terms of the actual Bond. The ballot measure is only for $1,200,000.

What is the condition of the 1995 engine to be replaced?

The City has spent approximately $20,000 on maintenance of the 1995 engine over the past five years. Currently needed repairs total over $45,000 to keep it operational moving forward. Due to the age of the vehicle, some major replacement parts are no longer manufactured.

How can I get more information regarding Proposition 1 or the Hoquiam Fire Department?

Fire Chief Matt Miller can be contacted at 360-538-3960 or mmiller@cityofhoquiam.com. Information about the fire department is also available on the city website found at www.cityofhoquiam.com.