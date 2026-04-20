It’s a circus in Ocean Shores

The next Freaks at the Beach Market is set for June 13-14. Summerween 2026 and 2026 Summer Boutiques at the Beach Market are both coming to the Ocean Shores Convention Center located at 120 W Chance a la Mer.

For both days the cost is: 6-foot space $100; 10×10 space $150 and 10×20 space $250 Load-in is Friday, June 12 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 13 from 8 to 9:45 a.m.

This is an all indoor circus themed vending event that has something for everyone. Urban Unglued’s Freaks at the Beach is Freak show/demented circus themed with vendors that sell weird art, metaphysical, witch/spell themed, pop culture and fantasy items.

The Boutiques Market’s Boutiques at the Beach is circus themed with more pastel, “normal vendors” and includes handmade, and retail. Think of this side of the party as more bougie and boutique like.

All vendors are expected to dress for the theme and to decorate their space accordingly. Customers are encouraged to and do come in cosplay to the event as well. This event happens three times a year, so you will have plenty of opportunity to add to your decor as time goes on.

If you are not already a member of Urban Unglued or The Boutiques Market please contact Sherrie Desbien [https://www.facebook.com/groups/590773719714498/user/1498815764/] with the name of your business, a link to your business page (if you have one), pictures of your product(s) and booth set up from a previous event. Indicate your interest in the Ocean Shores event and they’ll see if they can accommodate you.