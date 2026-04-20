Tokeland Food Bank launches fundraising campaign for permanent location

The Tokeland Food Bank has launched a fundraising campaign to raise money to create a permanent location. According to promotional materials, the Tokeland Food Bank has been on the move delivering food to 250 neighbors across Tokeland, North Cove and Grayland.

The organization now has an opportunity to create a permanent home “where families can count on food stability.”

The fundraiser has a deadline of April 30. Donation can be made through PayPal, Venmo or with a credit or debit card. Visit https://tokelandfoodbank.com for more information. A GoFundMe has also been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tokeland-food-bank-seeks-support-to-secure-permanent-home

Donations can also be sent to:

Tokeland Food Bank

P.O. Box 132

Tokeland, WA 98590

According to the GoFundMe page the Tokeland Food Bank has identified a property that meets its long-term needs, however, $175,000 must be raised by the end of April 2026 to complete the purchase.

Currently operating as a mobile food bank, the organization delivers more than 3,000 pounds of food each week to over 250+ individuals and families facing food insecurity in North Pacific County. Volunteers travel throughout the community to reach seniors, non-mobile residents, and others who might otherwise go without reliable access to groceries.

Tokeland Food Bank officials say a permanent facility would significantly improve operations, allowing for increased storage, refrigeration, and more efficient distribution. It would also provide stability in a region where consistent access to food remains a daily challenge.

“This is about more than a building,” organizers said. “It’s about ensuring we can continue showing up for our neighbors every single week.”

With the deadline fast approaching, the Tokeland Food Bank is calling on donors, businesses, and community members to help make the vision a reality — ensuring the organization can continue its mission for years to come.