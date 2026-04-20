Randall submits 20 projects across WA-06 for federal funding including 3 in Grays Harbor

Congresswoman Emily Randall (D-WA-06) announced 20 project selections, including three in Grays Harbor County and a Quinault Indian Nation project in Jefferson County, to be considered for federal funding through the Fiscal Year 2027 Community Project Funding (CPF) appropriations process. The projects were submitted by state, local, and Tribal governments and eligible nonprofits, and were selected through a rigorous vetting process to ensure they meet the committee’s criteria and deliver meaningful impacts for neighbors across the region. Last year, Randall submitted the maximum number of project proposals for FY2026, and all 15 of her selections were included in the final funding bills.

In the coming weeks, the Appropriations Committee will release their draft funding bills for FY27, hold markups of the proposed legislation, and announce which projects will receive funding.

“These 20 projects meet real and urgent needs of neighbors across the 6th district. From upgrading emergency services to keep Mason County and Montesano families safe, to building more affordable housing in Pierce County, I’ll keep fighting to include these important priorities in the federal funding bills,” said Rep. Randall. “I’m proud to have secured $17.9 million for my neighbors in last years’ funding package, and am eager to build on those investments.”

Grays Harbor County Projects:

City of Hoquiam Beacon Hill Water Reservoir — Requested funding, $9,801,980.25

The funding would be used for the design, decommissioning, demolition, and replacement of the reservoir with a new storage facility. Currently, the reservoir has structural deficiencies that pose an extremely high safety risk if a breach were to occur, including potential loss of life. Hundreds of jobs in Hoquiam are dependent upon adequate water supply. Replacing the water reservoir protects these jobs and businesses from a catastrophic event causing a long-term loss of water to support their operations.

“The City of Hoquiam is so thankful to receive federal funding for the Beacon Hill Water Reservoir Replacement Project which is essential for both public safety and public water supply. In a large seismic event, this 3M gallon tank would rupture putting many lives at risk and putting hundreds of citizens without water for months until the reservoir could be replaced. Replacement of the reservoir is a top priority in the City’s Hazard Mitigation Plan and Comprehensive Water Plan,” said Brian Shay, Hoquiam city administrator.

Montesano Fire Station Modernization and Public Safety Expansion — Requested funding, $2,625,000

The funding would be used to modernize the City of Montesano’s 1979 fire station and to strengthen regional emergency response by adding cancer-preventing exhaust and ventilation, upgrading extrication tools, and other improvements that will improve response times, coordination, and outcomes at fires, crashes, medical calls, and disasters across Grays Harbor County. The project fixes high‑risk problems, delivers long‑lasting infrastructure, and benefits the wider region, not just one building.

“The City of Montesano is grateful to Congresswoman Emily Randall for selecting our project to represent the district for Congressional Project Funding FY27. This funding will modernize our 1979 Fire Station with cancer preventing exhaust and ventilation systems, modern extrication tools, and a countywide command vehicle. This will directly impact the health and safety of our firefighters and improve community safety across Grays Harbor,” said Tyler Trimble, mayor of Montesano.

Port of Grays Harbor Pilot Boat Replacement — Requested funding, $1,500,000

The funding would be used for the acquisition of a newer, safer, and more efficient pilot boat. The project is critical because millions of dollars in commerce and thousands of jobs rely on the Port’s ability to safely and efficiently move American-grown and manufactured products to international markets, as well as handle and transport import cargo. A newer pilot boat will help strengthen and expand the Port’s pilotage services, supporting continued economic activity and growth.

“The Port of Grays Harbor is thrilled and thankful to be included as one of Congresswoman Randall’s Community Project Funding requests to help fund the replacement of our 60 year old pilot boat,” said Port of Grays Harbor Executive Director Leonard Barnes. “As the only Port in the state that directly employs its own pilots and with vessel traffic set to double in the next year, ensuring our pilots can safely and efficiently board and navigate vessels to the Port’s four deep-water terminals is of the utmost importance to our customers and the hundreds of jobs that rely on the movement of goods at the docks. We truly appreciate the Congresswoman’s support of this request that helps benefit our customers, our community and the movement of cargo to and from international markets.”

Quinault Indian Nation Project in Jefferson County:

Quinault Indian Nation Queets Wastewater Treatment Plant — Requested funding, $3,000,000

The funding would be used for a multi-celled treatment system for the Queets wastewater treatment plant. The existing wastewater treatment plant, situated within the floodplain and the tsunami inundation zone, has surpassed its expected lifespan and needs to be replaced and relocated. Funding for this project will ensure that Quinault citizens have fully functioning water and sewer capacity on the Quinault reservation and avoid a catastrophic environmental incident from its currently failing system.

“The Village of Queets has been home to the Quinault people since time immemorial,” said Guy Capoeman, president of the Quinault Indian Nation. “The new wastewater treatment facility being built will ensure the local area is not at risk of contamination and exposed to wastewater that could impact commercial and subsistence harvest of fisheries, as well as razor clams, which are an important source of nourishment and commerce for the Queets community. We thank Congresswoman Randall for her support of this important project and for her continued support of our efforts to move our Villages to higher ground.”