Peak Credit Union donates $5K to Aberdeen Fire Department

Peak Credit Union recently donated $5,000 to the Aberdeen Fire Department (AFD), which will directly support AFD’s public education program, helping to provide safety materials and outreach resources to the community.

“Your support helps us continue our mission of keeping Aberdeen families informed, prepared, and safe. We’re truly grateful for your commitment to our department and the community we serve,” AFD siad via a Facebook post. “Thank you, Peak Credit Union! Your generosity makes a real difference.”

According to AFD, the department has wasted no time putting the donation to good use.

AFD’s fire service specialist spoke at at Miller Junior High’s Future Options Day, where AFD had the opportunity to talk shop with the next generation of firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and maybe even a few future fire chiefs.

Students learned that firefighting isn’t just “put the wet stuff on the red stuff.” According to an AFD Facebook post, 75 to 85% of calls are medical, and the rest can be anything from vehicle accidents to rescues to hazardous materials responses.

This event was one of many opportunities AFD uses to educate the community about what the department does and why it matters.

“Public education is a huge part of public safety, and spending time with curious young minds is one of the best parts of our job,” AFD said via Facebook. “A big thank you to the students, staff and the 30 + other professionals who came out to help guide our youth toward their future careers. We had a blast sharing knowledge and maybe inspiring a few future Harbor heroes along the way.”