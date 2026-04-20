Eclectic line-up of live music events set to rock Twin Harbors

Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music and Dance Sensation

Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam

Tickets start at $35

Deerswerver

Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Dr Jop Funk Shop

April 24-25 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

That Irish Guy

Friday, April 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Bon Débarras

Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Grays Harbor College

Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.

Adults $20

Seniors $17

GHC students and 12 and under free

Imposter Syndrome

Saturday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen

Party at the ‘Port

Saturday, April 25, doors open at 7 p.m. with the music starting at 8 p.m.

EDM hits the harbor — Party at the ’Port lands at the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport bringing bass, lights, and late-night energy to the docks. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the music starts at 8. Five acts will take the stage — including a headliner and four supporting artists — building from smooth wave and melodic sets into a high-energy EDM close. Expect a tight crowd (capped at 200), immersive sound, and a setting you won’t find anywhere else. Presale tickets $20 / $30 at the door (if space remains)

Curlew’s Call

Friday, May 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Tom Mann Duo

May 1-2 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

Jacob Jones

Friday, May 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Cody Bartels

Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

The Eclectics

May 8-9 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

Cronin Tierney

Friday, May 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Cami Voss and the Acme Roundup

Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre

Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.