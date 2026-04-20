Eclectic line-up of live music events set to rock Twin Harbors
Published 1:30 am Monday, April 20, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music and Dance Sensation
Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam
Tickets start at $35
Deerswerver
Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Dr Jop Funk Shop
April 24-25 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
That Irish Guy
Friday, April 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Bon Débarras
Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Grays Harbor College
Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.
Adults $20
Seniors $17
GHC students and 12 and under free
Imposter Syndrome
Saturday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen
Party at the ‘Port
Saturday, April 25, doors open at 7 p.m. with the music starting at 8 p.m.
EDM hits the harbor — Party at the ’Port lands at the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport bringing bass, lights, and late-night energy to the docks. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the music starts at 8. Five acts will take the stage — including a headliner and four supporting artists — building from smooth wave and melodic sets into a high-energy EDM close. Expect a tight crowd (capped at 200), immersive sound, and a setting you won’t find anywhere else. Presale tickets $20 / $30 at the door (if space remains)
Curlew’s Call
Friday, May 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Tom Mann Duo
May 1-2 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores
Jacob Jones
Friday, May 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Cody Bartels
Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
The Eclectics
May 8-9 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores
Cronin Tierney
Friday, May 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Cami Voss and the Acme Roundup
Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre
Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.