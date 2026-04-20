Earth Day events roundup

This year marks the 57th anniversary of Earth Day, and on April 22, there are events that you can join in to celebrate.

Cosmopolis

Vegetation Restoration

Mill Creek Park, 517 C Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grays Harbor Noxious Weeds is teaming up with Grays Harbor College Forestry program and the city of Cosmopolis to do vegetation restoration in Mill Creek Park. There will be gloves, water and educational materials available for volunteers.

Hoquiam

Green Spark – Earth Day Planting Event

Riverside Place, 1649 Broadway Ave at 2 p.m.

Inviting family and community members to come celebrate Earth Day with us through gardening and sharing stories. We will offer refreshments, snacks and plenty of gardening supplies. Everyone who comes leaves with a seedling to start. RSVP by calling (360) 532-3007.

City of Hoquiam Arbor Day 2026

2000 Block, 2600 Block and 2700 Block Sumner Avenue from 3 to 4 p.m.

Please join us as we honor Arbor Day by planting three Autumn Blaze maple trees on Sumner Avenue. The public is welcome to attend this event. If you have any questions, please contact Angie Bieker at (360) 538-3984 or email abieker@cityofhoquiam.com.

Statewide

All 146 State Parks Are Free on April 22.

Washington State Parks waives the Discover Pass requirement for day use at all 146 state parks on Earth Day every year. You do not need to buy or bring a pass. Just show up.

That covers parking and day use from Cape Disappointment on the coast to Riverside State Park in Spokane and everything in between. Overnight camping and reserved facilities still require payment, but if you are going out for the day, the fee is gone.