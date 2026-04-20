Daughters of the American Revolution recoginze scholarship, award winners

The Robert Gray chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution [DAR] recently presented its Good Citizen awards and awarded its scholarship. The award winners, their families, and friends were invited to tea at the Polson Museum in Hoquiam.

The Good Citizen program is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. Each high school in Grays Harbor County is encouraged to nominate one outstanding senior student for the award. Grace Marie Greathouse, Wishkah Valley School District; Allison Gutierrez, Lake Quinault High School; Parker “George” Ford Harmon, North Beach High School; Judith Mei Light, Aberdeen High School; and Owen Powell Young, Montesano High School earned Good Citizen awards.

This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

Once a student is chosen as the DAR Good Citizen from their school, they receive a Good Citizen pin, ribbon, graduation cord, certificate of achievement, and a wallet card. The student is also invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program. This consists of a personal statement, two letters of recommendation, and a timed essay. Student participation in the scholarship portion of the program is optional.

The scholarship winner is Judith Mei Light, who has been active in Knowledge Bowl, choirs, Drama Club, the National Honor Society, SkillsUSA. and community service.