Craft and vendor applications for Sand and Sawdust due soon

Five Star Dealerships Sand and Sawdust festival is one of Ocean Shores’ signature events every year. Combining beach activities and Convention Center festivities, sand and wood carving art takes over the seaside town. The deadline for submitting craft and food vendor applications is approaching fast — April 30 to be exact. The festival is set for June 26-28.

Craft Vendor Application: https://tourismoceanshores.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Sand-and-Sawdust-Vendor-Application-Master.pdf

Food Vendor Application: https://tourismoceanshores.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Sand-and-Sawdust-Food-Vendor-Master-App.pdf

The festival will feature three days of sandcastle building and workshops, beach art, kite flying, live music, food, chainsaw carving, vendors, beer/wine and much more. According to the official website, this free festival features more than 30 carvers from around the northwest and the world creating sculptures out of sand from the Pacific Ocean and logs from the Cedar Forests.

The Chainsaw Art Show and Auction is the largest chainsaw art auction in Washington State. Friday, Saturday and Sunday chainsaw artists will create over 100 chainsaw sculptures as festivalgoers watch the process. Attendees will be able to bid on their favorite sculptures at the conclusion of each day.

The Sand & Sawdust Festival Amateur Sandcastle Building Contest is June 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Justin the Circler will be on hand to create geometric sand art. He will hold free sand drawing workshops on Friday and Saturday. Professional sand sculptures will be strategically placed around town at Bennett’s Fish Shack, Playtime Family Fun, N Logan Homes and Oyhut Bay Seaside Village as part of the Master Sand Sculpture Contest.

Master sand sculpting team Form Finders will build the life-size 2026 Sand and Sawdust sandcastle on the beach on Friday and Saturday. A new event, the Quick Carve Sand Sculpting Contest, will be held on Sunday at the Convention Center.