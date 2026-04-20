Aberdeen to hold series of town halls

The city of Aberdeen is inviting residents to participate in two upcoming Town Hall meetings designed to encourage open communication, share important city updates and hear directly from community members.

At the Town Halls, elected city leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to concerns, and gather feedback from attendees. Aberdeen School District Superintendents Traci Sandstrom and Lynn Greene will also deliver a short presentation before each Town Hall to update attendees on the Seismic Safe Schools Grant Program.

“These town Hall meetings are an important opportunity for us to connect directly with residents, and to hear their perspectives on and experiences in our city,” said City Council President Sydney Swor. “We want to work with our community to build a strong future for the city.”

The meetings will be organized by ward. The first Town Hall meeting will be geared toward residents of Wards 4, 5 and 6, providing an opportunity to discuss issues, projects and priorities specific to those areas. The second Town Hall meeting will be intended for residents of Wards 1, 2 and 3, allowing city leaders to hear directly from those neighborhoods and address their unique concerns. Although meetings are intended for specific wards, residents are welcome to attend either meeting, regardless of where they live.

Town Hall Meeting #1

For Wards 4, 5 & 6

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Robert Gray Elementary, 1516 N. B Street

Town Hall Meeting #2

For Wards 1, 2 & 3

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Miller Jr. High, 100 E. Lindstrom

All Aberdeen residents are encouraged to attend and take part in the conversation.