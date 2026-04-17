Harbor Books to host author Dr. Jessika Satori on Sunday

Author Dr. Jessika Satori is scheduled to appear at Harbor Books on Sunday, April 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. Satori will discuss her book ROY G BIV: Astonishing Poetry of Science and Spirituality — a compilation of poetry, organized by disciplines of science, such as astrophysics, geology, and engineering.

ROY G BIV, a mnemonic of the colors of the rainbow, highlights the author’s meetings with eminent scientists such as Carl Sagan, Edgar Mitchell and Roald Fryxell. Other poems celebrate science education, wonders of the natural world, spirituality and memoir.

Satori is an educator, entrepreneur, poet, consultant, and adventurer. She has lived and worked in Russia, South Korea, the Middle East and Madagascar as a professor and consultant and has presented at conferences for global audiences such as The Festival of Thinkers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

ROY G BIV is Satori’s fifth book of poetry. She has written essays as a part of anthologies from Vashon Island to Australia and Satori has taught in the areas of business management, human relations, business communications, marketing, entrepreneurship and professional development at colleges and in corporations. She was named one of MSN’s Top 10 Disruptive Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2025.

Harbor Books is located at 720 Simpson Ave. in Hoquiam.