Poetry, author events, book clubs and more in this week’s Book Nook

Author Janine Gates will be at the Hoquiam Timberland Library on Sunday.

National Haiku Poetry Day

Friday, April 17 is National Haiku Poetry Day. According to the Poetry Foundation, haiku is a Japanese verse form most often composed, in English versions, of three unrhymed lines of five, seven, and five syllables. A haiku often features an image, or a pair of images, meant to depict the essence of a specific moment in time.

13th Annual National Independent Bookstore Day

Saturday, April 25 is the 13th Annual National Independent Bookstore Day. This national one-day party held the last Saturday in April celebrates independent bookstores across the country online and in-store. Through exclusive books and literary items, contests, cupcakes, and everything in between, it’s a party you don’t want to miss.

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Author Talk with Jessika Satori — Harbor Books

Sunday, April 19 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Author Dr. Jessika Satori will discuss her book ROY G BIV: Astonishing Poetry of Science and Spirituality — a compilation of poetry, organized by disciplines of science, such as astrophysics, geology, and engineering. Harbor Books is located at 720 Simpson Ave. in Hoquiam.

Janine Gates — Hoquiam Timberland Library

Sunday, April 19, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Author Janine Gates, an Olympia-based journalist and photographer, will present a slideshow about her book, Saving the Nisqually Delta at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. The event is sponsored by the Grays Harbor Audubon Society.

Local Author Showcase — Hoodsport

Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

600 N. Lake Cushman Rd.

Hosted by St. Germain’s Church, this is a special opportunity for you to engage directly with more than 20 local authors, who will be reading excerpts of their work. Each reading will be followed by a Q&A session, which will provide an interactive platform to engage with each author and and opportunity to gain insights into what inspired the author to write, ask them questions about past, present, and future works.

All genres of authors from children’s books, historical novels, mysteries, spiritual thrillers, firefighting, urban fantasy, fiction and nonfiction, to outdoor activities will be on hand.

Mike Cairns’ Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story Book Tour

Saturday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Elma Timberland Library

Friday, May 15 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Ocean Shores Public Library*

Saturday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to noon Chehalis Timberland Library and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Centralia Timberland Library

New date added. You now have four more chances to chat with Cairns in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, Under The Ash, as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign.

Seabrook’s Beachside Author Series

Michela Tartaglia

Saturday, May 16 [time and venue TBA]

As chef and owner of Pasta Casalinga in Seattle’s Pike Place Market, Michela Tartaglia incorporates fresh ingredients and her whimsical personality into approachable Italian dishes. She is the author of Pasta for All Seasons: Dishes that Celebrate the Flavors of Italy and the Bounty of the Pacific Northwest. Tartaglia is an Italian native, born in the province of Turin, Piedmont. She moved to Seattle in 2006 after completing her master’s degree in philosophy at Alma Mater Studiorum – Univeristy of Bologna and has since made Seattle her adopted city.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY USED BOOK SALES

Aberdeen

Thursday, April 16 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, April 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Hoquiam

Thursday, April 16 from from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books on Thursday, May 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

TRL to participate in One Book, One Coast

This spring, through May 31, Timberland Regional Library is participating in One Book, One Coast. Organized by the L.A. County Library, One Book, One Coast brings together library systems across Washington, Oregon, and California for a shared community reading program that celebrates literacy, learning, community, and civil discourse. All participating libraries will read and discuss They Called Us Enemy by George Takei.

Read They Called Us Enemy now:

Access the ebook any time on ComicsPlus by signing in with your TRL library card and PIN number.

Check out the ebook on the Libby app by Overdrive.

Check out a print copy of the book, available in the TRL catalog.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday. April 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month from 11-1 to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. March’s read is The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime by Mark Haddon. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate.)

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, May 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month at Harbor Books. May’s read will be Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Ocean Shores Public Library

Book Group

Monday, April 20 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Ocean Shores Friends of the Library sponsor this program and purchase 10 copies of each title to be checked out for 2 weeks. The book being discussed at this meeting is the novel Imperium by Robert Harris.

Reading Rangers

Saturday, April 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Young readers ages 5-12 are invited to the library for a new adventure in a book series. Join us for a Big Nate themed program with FUN games, crafts, trivia and more.

BYOB [Bring Your Own Book]

Wednesday, May 20 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your TBR pile.

Timberland Regional Library Locations

PageTurners Book Groups

Aberdeen

Saturday, April 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month the group will be sharing favorite poetry.

Elma

Tuesday, April 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month’s read is The Turner House by Angela Flournoy.

Montesano

Thursday, April 23 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month the group will be discussing The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune.

Westport

Saturday, April 25 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be reading The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters.

Hoquiam

Tuesday, May 12 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman is the May read.

TRL Sponsored Offsites

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St. in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Hoquiam

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, May 13 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company 526 8th St. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month the group will be discussing Dragonfruit by Makiia Lucier. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Raymond

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers.

OLYMPIA LITERARY EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Barnes & Noble

Sammie Downing — Saturday, April 18 at Noon

A.L. Hampton — Saturday, April 25 at noon

Children’s author Mary Cranston — Saturday, May 2 at 11 a.m.

Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop

April Book Club — Thursday, April 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. One Boat by Jonathan Buckley.

Special edition of Book Club to discuss On the Calculation of Volume (Books II and III) by Solvej Balle — Saturday, April 18 at 3 p.m.

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club — Sunday Edition, April 19 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Maria Mudd Ruth — Friday, April 24 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Tamiko Nimura — Thursday, April 30 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Willy Vlautin — Tuesday, May 5 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Story Time — first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Orca Books Cooperative

Queer Open Book Club — Sunday, April 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All queers and their allies welcome. Masks encouraged.

An Evening with Author Peter Stark— Saturday, May 2 from 3 to 4 p.m.