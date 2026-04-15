Ocean Shores Food Bank hauls in $1,100 on ‘American Graffiti’

Classic cars provided by Ed Duncan of HiGrade Asphalt added to the American Graffiti atmosphere at Ocean Shores Cinema.

Ocean Shores Shores Cinema holds the distinction as the only first-run movie theater from the beach to Olympia. Classic films are usually reserved for the 7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam. However, last Friday night, Ocean Shores Cinema fired up the wayback machine for a Movie Night Fundraiser featuring George Lucas’ 1973 film American Graffiti benefiting the Ocean Shores Food Bank.

Sharon Fitzgerald, director and fundraising coordinator for the Ocean Shores Food Bank, remarked at “how helpful, nice and kind” the staff at Ocean Shores Cinema was during the event. “Many thanks to everyone who attended [the] ‘Back to the ’60s’ American Graffiti event. We all had a really ‘groovy’ time,” the Ocean Shores Food Bank posted on Facebook.

Approximately 60 people attended and the event raised $1,100.

According to IMDb’s entry about the film, “A group of teenagers in California’s central valley spend one final night after their 1962 high school graduation cruising the strip with their buddies.” Ed Duncan, owner of HiGrade Asphalt, provided a selection of classic cars to give the theater’s parking lot an authentic American Graffiti aesthetic. Attendees were encouraged to dress in ’60s-themed outfits.

“We had a great time at the American Graffiti Fundraiser for the Ocean Shores Food Bank,” Ocean Shores Cinema posted on Facebook. “Thanks for joining us.”

The Ocean Shores Food Bank is located at 848 Anchor Ave. NW in Ocean Shores and is open for distribution every Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m.