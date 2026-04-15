North Beach goes dark Tuesday night impacting 10,000 customers

As people were getting home from work, settling in for the evening, making dinner, power went out throughout the North Beach area at roughly 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A fallen tree on the transmission lines between the Powell Road Grays Harbor PUD substation and Ocean Shores knocked out power to 10,000 customers from Ocean Shores to Copalis.

Grays Harbor PUD initially reported 3,700 customers were affected in Ocean Shores and Oyehut and by 6:30 p.m. power was out to over 4,000 customers in Ocean Shores, Oyehut, and North Beach north to Copalis and the downed tree had been identified as the culprit.

At 9:21 p.m., Grays Harbor PUD indicated that power had been restored to customers in Ocean Shores and Oyehut, but still out to around 300 customers on Ocean Beach Road. At 3 a.m., Grays Harbor PUD reported that crews had completed restoration work on the Ocean Beach Road and the outage was “closed.”

Numerous residents took to Facebook to thank Grays Harbor PUD’s crews for working in inclement weather to restore power.

However, at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, Coast Communications posted on its Facebook page, “We have very high call volume coming in today after last night’s power outage. We are assessing any area issues and will resolve asap. Some modems/routers may have been impacted from the outage.” Coast Communications recommended power cycling equipment to try to alleviate any issues before calling customer service.