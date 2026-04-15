Montesano fire station modernization funded at $2.5M

In the mayor’s comment portion of Montesano’s City Council meeting held on Tuesday, April 14, Mayor Tyler Trimble announced that a month ago, U.S. Rep. Emily Randall’s office had reached out to ask the city to submit a community project that needed funding.

Trimble submitted a $3.1 million request to modernize and upgrade the fire station, which was constructed in 1979.

“It was to provide diesel exhaust ventilation systems [and] would also modernize the crew quarters to make it gender inclusive as we’ve come from 1979 to 2026-2027. Also to make us have some modern extrication tools, so e-tools, battery-powered tools, jaws of life, battery-powered rather than hydraulic ones,” Trimble said.

Additionally, the project included a request for a vehicle that would serve for county-wide command responses that would be based in Montesano.

“The Congresswoman’s staff and Congresswoman Randall met, they did select our project as one of the 20 projects for District 6, so we cross our fingers through appropriations now to see where we go,” said Trimble.

The project was funded at $2.5 million with the remaining match coming from the city.

In the funding request letter Randall submitted to Chairman Tom Cole and Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro on the House Committee on Appropriations, she wrote, “The project is an appropriate use of taxpayer funds because it fixes high‑risk problems, delivers long‑lasting infrastructure, and benefits the wider region, not just one building.”