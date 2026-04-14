WEfish Crab and Clam Derby this Saturday in Westport

For the first time a Clam Derby is part of the festivities on Saturday.

Get ready to catch some crabs and dig a big clam and win big money at the 2026 WEfish Crab and Clam Derby from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Westport.

Go to the Westport Charterboat Association Derby booth at 2300 Westhaven Dr. at the Westport Marina for an awesome day packed with fun, competition and plenty of crab catching action. Whether you’re a pro or just looking to try something new, the derby is the place to be. Bring your friends, enjoy the outdoors, and make some great memories at the 2026 WEfish Crab Derby. This is a great family event.

The local commercial crab fleet will be stocking the marina the day of the event with about 1,000 recreational size crab to catch.

Be sure to get your fishing/shellfish license before you come or online through the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. They will have some bait coupons on the day of the event. Bait coupons are limited and will be given on first come first serve. Thanks to Merino’s Seafood for their continued support and for the donation of the bait.

For the clam derby, get a ticket and go clam digging in the morning, then come over to the booth to have it measured before noon. Biggest clam wins.

Please add your day of event phone number for text/calls onto your ticket application as they will be giving door prizes away all day.

For the Crab Derby, you must pre purchase a crab derby ticket for $12. If you catch a marked crab on derby day, bring it up to the derby station to collect your prize.

For the Clam Derby (razor clam digs have been approved that day), you must pre purchase a clam derby ticket for $7. Bring your biggest clam to the derby station before noon and have it measured to win a prize.