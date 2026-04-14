Prep Baseball Roundup: Top-ranked Montesano sweeps Tenino to remain undefeated

Montesano swept a league doubleheader as we review Monday’s prep baseball games on the Harbor.

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Montesano 2, Tenino 1

A late run helped to preserve an impressive pitching performance in Montesano’s 2-1 win over Tenino in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday at Vessey Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (12-0 overall, 5-0 1A Evergreen) led 1-0 over the Beavers (1-11, 0-5) after an RBI single by shortstop Toren Crites drove in pitcher Kolson Hendrickson in the bottom of the first innings.

Tenino tied the game with a run on a two-out single by Loren McKendall in the top of the second frame.

Neither team would score another run until the bottom of the sixth when Bulldogs catcher Colton Grubb reached base with a leadoff single and later scored on a squeeze bunt by twin brother Caden Grubb.

That was all Hendrickson would need as he worked around a one-out single by McKendall to retire the side in the top of the seventh and secure the the 2-1 win.

Hendrickson was outstanding on the bump for Monte, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk with 14 strikeouts to earn the victory.

Tenino reliever Brayden Bennett took the loss, allowing an earned run on two hits with strikeout in one inning pitched.

Tenino’s Sawyer Noonan stared for the Beavers, allowing an earned run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Tenino 010 000 0 – 1 3 1

Montesano 100 001 x – 2 4 1

WP: Hendrickson (7 IP, R, ER, 3H, BB, 14K). LP: Bennett (IP, R, ER, 2H, K).

Leading hitters: Tenino – McKendall (2-3, RBI); Johnson (1-3). Montesano – Crites (1-3, RBI); Hendrickson (1-3, R, SB); Co. Grubb (1-3, R, SB); Kejsbu (1-3, SB); Ca. Grubb (0-2, RBI).

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Montesano 16, Tenino 2

Top-ranked Montesano completed the twin-bill sweep over Tenino with a 16-2 mercy-rule win in the nightcap on Monday at Vessey Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (13-0 overall, 6-0 1A Evergreen) scored all of its runs in the second and third innings combined to rout the Beavers (1-12, 0-6).

Monte had five hits and four walks in a seven-run second inning, highlighted by a three-run triple by second baseman Kolson Hendrickson.

The Bulldogs followed that up with nine runs in the bottom of the third, keyed by a two-run double by shortstop Toren Crites.

Monte’s offense drew more walks (11) than had base hits (10), with Hendrickson and Crites driving in five and four runs, respectively, to lead the Bulldogs.

Montesano’s Kole Kjesbu earned the win, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts in four innings of work.

Krew Messick walked one with three strikeouts in two scoreless, hitless innings of relief for the Bulldogs.

Montesano faces Tenino at 4 p.m. on Friday in Tenino.

Tenino 002 00 – 2 4 3

Montesano 079 0x – 16 10 1

WP: Kjesbu (3 IP, 2R, 0ER, 4H, BB, 4K). LP: Werner (1.1 IP, 6R, 6ER, 3H, 4BB, K).

Leading hitters: Tenino – Werner (2-2, RBI, SB); Miller (2-3, R). Montesano – Hendrickson (2-3, 3B, 2R, 5RBI); Crites (2-3, 2B, R, 4RBI); Perry (1-3, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Co. Grubb (1-1, RBI, SB); Ca. Grubb (1-2, 2R); Daniels (1-2, R); Ames (1-1, 2R); Kjesbu (1-1); Wilson (0-0, 2R, RBI, BB, SB); Fry (0-0, RBI, SF); Rognlin (0-0, 2R).

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Rochester 12, Elma 2

Mistakes proved costly in Elma’s 12-2 loss to Rochester in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday in Rochester.

The Eagles (4-6, 2-5 1A Evergreen) led 2-0 over the Warriors (9-2, 8-0) on a two-run single by catcher Levi Russell to drive in center fielder Isaac McGaffey and left fielder Trey Sample in the top of the first inning.

Leading 2-1 heading to the bottom of the third, the game flipped in the wrong direction for Elma as six walks led to a five-run frame for Rochester.

The hole got deeper for the Eagles in the fifth as the Warriors added four runs on one hit, two errors and two hit batters.

Rochester completed the mercy-rule victory when Ethan Rodriguez singled to drive in the game-winning run in the sixth inning.

Three Elma pitchers combined to give up 12 runs on four hits and 10 walks with six strikeouts.

Five Eagles errors led to seven unearned runs for the Warriors.

Elma 200 000 – 2 6 5

Rochester 105 042 – 12 4 0

WP: Martin (6 IP, 2R, 2ER, 6H, 4BB, 3K). LP: Rupe (2.1 IP, 6R, 5ER, H, 6BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: Elma – Russell (2-3, 2RBI, SB); Sample (1-3, R); McGaffey (1-2, R, SB); Rupe (1-2, SB); Lisle (1-3). Rochester – Dahl (1-3, 2B, RBI, SF); Barth (1-3, R, RBI); Rodriguez (1-2, R, RBI, SB); Huston (1-3, R, RBI, SB); Culp (0-2, 2R).

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Rochester 3, Elma 0

Elma was held to just two hits in a 3-0 loss to Rochester in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday in Rochester.

The Eagles (4-7, 2-6 1A Evergreen) managed a single apiece by left fielder Trey Sample and second baseman Jordan Lisle against Rochester starter Ethan Rodriguez, who also gave up a walk with nine strikeouts for the Warriors (10-2, 9-0).

The loss spoiled a solid outing for Eagles starting pitcher Blake Benzschawel, who allowed three unearned runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings pitched.

With the loss, Elma sits in third place in the 1A Evergreen League, one game up on Hoquiam.

The Eagles host Rochester at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Elma 000 000 0 – 0 2 1

Rochester 010 011 x – 3 6 2

WP: Rodriguez (7 IP, 0R, 2H, BB, 9K). LP: Benzschawel (6 IP, 3R, 0ER, 6H, BB, 6K).

Leading hitters: Elma – Sample (1-3); Lisle (1-2); McGaffey (0-2, BB). Rochester – Singleton (2-3, 2B, R); Dahl (2-3, 2B); Driver (1-3, SB); Martin (1-3, R).

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Adna 5, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 1

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley lost to Adna 5-1 in a non-league game on Monday in Adna.

The Titans (6-4) managed just one run in the game against the Pirates (10-0) when catcher Eddie Clements scored on a wild pitch in the top of the third inning to cut Adna’s lead to 2-1.

But PWV couldn’t stop the Pirates, which manufactured runs in each of the fourth through sixth innings while four Adna pitchers combined to shut out the Titans offense over the final four innings of the game.

The Titans drew seven walks against Adna pitchers, but also struck out 14 times in the game.

PWV second baseman Braden Neva had the Titans’ lone base hit in the game.

Three PWV pitchers combined to allow five runs (four earned) on six hits with five walks and nine strikeouts in the loss.

The Titans face Naselle in a non-league game scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

PWV 001 000 0 – 1 1 1

Adna 110 111 x – 5 6 3

WP: Pennington (2 IP, 0R, 0H, 3BB, 5K). LP: Jarvis (4 IP, 3R, 2ER, 3H, 5BB, 7K).

Leading hitters: PWV – Neva (1-3). Adna – Luond (2-2, 3B, R); Smith (1-1, 3B, 2R); Guerrero (1-3, 2B); Miller (1-2, R, RBI, 2SB); Bright (1-2).

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Northwest Christian 11, Ocosta 9

Ocosta’s comeback attempt fell short in an 11-9 loss to Northwest Christian on Monday in Lacey.

The Wildcats (4-5) trailed the Wolverines (5-3) 6-2 before tying the game with four runs in the top of the fifth, highlighted by an RBI double from catcher Torence Bonina and capped by a Gherig Quinby single to tie the game at 6-6.

With the game tied at 7-7, NWC’s first four batters reached base to take a 9-7 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Three batters later, a run on a passed ball followed by a two-out RBI single from Kanakoa Paresa put the Wolverines ahead 11-7.

Ocosta would rally for two runs on a fielder’s choice ground out by pitcher/first baseman Dominick Hanson-Miranda and a bases-loaded walk to right fielder Oskar Mirante.

With the sacks full and two out, Logan White grounded out to short to end the game.

Ocosta was led by shortstop/pitcher Troy Griffith, who had three hits, including a double, and scored two runs.

The Wildcats offense scored nine runs on just six hits but also drew 11 walks against three NWC pitchers in the game.

Hanson-Miranda (3 IP, 5R, 4ER, 4H, 2BB, 4K) started for Ocosta while White (2 IP, 3R, 2ER, H, 3BB, 4) and Griffith pitched in relief for the Wildcats.

Ocosta plays at Lake Quinault at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ocosta 100 141 2 – 9 6 2

NWC 302 114 x – 11 8 1

WP: Paresa (2 IP, 3R, 2ER, 2H, 4BB). LP: Griffith (IP, 3R, 2ER, BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Griffith (3-5, 2B, 2R, SB); Bonina (1-4, 2B, R, RBI); Arbona (1-3, R, RBI); Quinby (1-3, RBI); Hanson-Miranda (0-3, R, RBI); White (0-1, 2R); Bottleson (0-2, R). NWC – Guyer (3-4, HR, 3R, 3RBI, 2SB); Paresa (2-4, 2RBI); Nickel (1-1, 3R, 3SB); Hall (1-4, 2R, RBI, SB); McLain (1-3, 2B, 2RBI, SB); Dillingham (0-4, 2R, SB).