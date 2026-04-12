Pe Ell-Willapa Valley splits two-game weekend set in Adna

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley split a two-game set against Warden and Adna on Friday at Adna High School.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 10, Warden 0

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley broke out the heavy hardware in a 10-0 win over Warden on Friday at Adna High School.

The hard-hitting Titans (8-2) were on full display in the top of the first inning against the Cougars (5-5), scoring five runs on a triple from center fielder Lauren Matlock, and a two-run home run apiece by first baseman/pitcher Jill Hodel and third baseman Rilyn Channell.

Up 6-0 in the fourth, and Matlock RBI double followed by RBI singles from Hodel and second baseman C.J. Sipp had PWV up 9-0.

The Titans put the game in mercy-rule territory with a run on a Hodel single in the top of the fifth.

PWV starting pitcher Eliza Barnum (3 IP, 0R, 0H, 6K) and reliever Hodel (2 IP, 0R, H, 3K) held Warden scoreless on just one hit and one walk to secure the five-inning victory.

Hodel and Matlock had three hits apiece for a Titans offense that had seven different players collect a hit in the win.

PWV 510 31 – 10 12 0

Warden 000 00 – 0 1 1

WP: Barnum (2.2 IP, 0R, 0H, 6K). LP: Pruneda (5 IP, 10R, 9ER, 12H, BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: PWV – Hodel (3-4, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Matlock (3-4, 3B, 2 2B, 2R, RBI); Sipp (2-3, R, RBI); Keeton (1-3, HR, R, 2RBI); Channell (1-3, HR, R, 2RBI); I. Milanowski (1-2, 2B, 2R); Magruder (1-3, R). Warden – Pruneda (1-1, SB).

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Adna 9, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 3

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley wrapped up its two-game set with a 9-3 loss to Adna on Friday at Adna High School.

The Titans (8-3) led 2-1 over the Pirates (6-2) through four-and-a-half innings of play thanks to an RBI single from shortstop Tylar Keeton in the top of the first and a bases-loaded walk to second baseman C.J. Sipp in the third.

But disaster struck in the bottom of the fifth as Adna scored eight runs – all with two outs – on six singles, two errors and a two-run homer off the bat of first baseman Khloe Hunt.

PWV center fielder Lauren Matlock smashed a leadoff home run to right in the top of the seventh, but the Titans would get no closer in suffering a loss to their district rivals.

Eliza Barnum took the loss, allowing nine runs (four earned) on 10 hits and four walks with eight strikeouts in 4 2-3 innings pitched.

Jillian Hodel pitched 1 1-3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief for the Titans.

PWV hosts Toledo at 4 p.m. on Friday.

PWV 101 000 1 – 3 8 3

Adna 001 080 x – 9 10 1

WP: Myers (7 IP, 3R, 2ER, 8H, 5BB, 7K). LP: Barnum (4.2 IP, 9R, 4ER, 10H, 4BB, 8K).

Leading hitters: PWV – Keeton (2-4, 2B, R, RBI); Matlock (1-3, HR, 2R, RBI); S. Milanowski (1-2); Sipp (1-3); I. Milanowski (1-3, 2B); Ashley (1-2); Maneman (1-1). Adna – McCauley (3-4, 2B, R, RBI); Myers (3-4, 2B); Hunt (1-4, HR, R, 3RBI); Gerard (1-1, 3R, RBI, 3BB); Lowrey (1-4, RBI); Lafontaine (1-1, RBI).