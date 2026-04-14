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Live music across Grays Harbor County

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, April 14, 2026

By The Daily World

Cronin Tierney will perform three shows at the Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores this weekend.

Cronin Tierney will perform three shows at the Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores this weekend.

Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Kitty Mae

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant and Sports Bar in Montesano

Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m.

Diamond Sharp Records: The Independent Dreams Tour

Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m.

Rose’s Mexican Restaurant in Hoquiam

Featuring Kuttl3ss and Jamrok

21+ Event

Cronin Tierney

Friday, April 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Tropics

April 17-18 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, Ocean Shores

Messy Jessy’s 3rd Anniversary

Saturday, April 18 at 9 p.m. in Aberdeen

Featuring Scott Lesman, Anomaly and Born Losers

21+

A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music and Dance Sensation

Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam

Tickets start at $35

Deerswerver

Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Dr Jop Funk Shop

April 24-25 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

That Irish Guy

Friday, April 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Bon Débarras

Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Grays Harbor College

Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.

Adults $20

Seniors $17

GHC students and 12 and under free

Imposter Syndrome

Saturday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen

Party at the ‘Port

Saturday, April 25, doors open at 7 p.m. with the music starting at 8 p.m.

EDM hits the harbor — Party at the ’Port lands at the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport bringing bass, lights, and late-night energy to the docks. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the music starts at 8. Five acts will take the stage — including a headliner and four supporting artists — building from smooth wave and melodic sets into a high-energy EDM close. Expect a tight crowd (capped at 200), immersive sound, and a setting you won’t find anywhere else. Presale tickets $20 / $30 at the door (if space remains)

Curlew’s Call

Friday, May 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Tom Mann Duo

May 1-2 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

Jacob Jones

Friday, May 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Cody Bartels

Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

The Eclectics

May 8-9 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

Cronin Tierney

Friday, May 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Cami Voss and the Acme Roundup

Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre

Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.

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