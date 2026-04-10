Two alarm Aberdeen house fire sends one to hospital

Firefighters respond to a house fire on the 1800 block of West 6th Street in Aberdeen Thursday.

Multiple fire departments, led by the Aberdeen Fire Department, responded to reports of a fast moving residential house fire in Aberdeen Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m.

While en route to the fire, responding units noticed a significant column of smoke and decided to upgrade the call to a second alarm. The two alarm fire prompted an emergency response from Grays Harbor Fire District No. 2, joining Aberdeen, Hoquiam and Cosmopolis crews on site of the structure fire on the 1800 block of West 6th Street.

Upon arrival, firefighter crews encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions as well as an occupant in need of urgent medical attention. The occupant, after exiting the burning house, reentered to rescue a pet. The occupant sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene before being transported to Harbor Regional Health. Apparently, the pet had already escaped out of the back of the house to safety.

The intensity of the fire and the need to prioritize patient care prompted a request for assistance from Grays Harbor Fire District No. 10 and the Montesano Fire Department as well. Grays Harbor PUD and Cascade Natural Gas arrived to cut services to the burning house for improved safety. Support was also provided by the Aberdeen Police Department and Aberdeen Public Works.

As of press time, the occupant is being treated at Harbor Regional Health and the pet dog “Cricket” is with friends.

Aberdeen Fire Chief Dave Golding would like to reemphasize the importance of never reentering a burning structure. Once safely outside, individuals should remain outside. Nationwide, nearly 4,000 fire-related fatalities occur each year, with more than 80 percent taking place in residential settings.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.