News Briefs

Coming Soon: Summit Pacific on All Access with Andy Garcia

Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma will soon be featured on the national documentary series All Access with Andy Garcia. This special episode will spotlight Summit Pacific’s innovative approach to rural healthcare — where compassion, community, and forward-thinking care come together.

All Access with Andy Garcia is a documentary series that explores leading trends and innovations across industries with host actor and producer Andy Garcia. Each episode highlights organizations that are reshaping what is possible. Learn more: https://summitpacificmedicalcenter.org/all-access/

April 15 is Summer Moorage Reservation Day for the Westport Marina

According to the Port of Grays Harbor, for more than 20 years, summer moorage reservations have opened on April 15 at 8 a.m. In recent years, the sheer volume of requests has led Port staff to reevaluate how requests are accepted and managed. As a result, changes are being implemented this year.

Requests must be submitted online at 8 a.m. via the form on the Port website

No in‑person, email, or phone requests will be accepted

Requests will be processed in the order they are received

Be ready to submit right at 8 a.m. on April 15.

The form will be available here: https://earthworm-asparagus-eth3.squarespace.com/westport-marina (form goes live at 8 a.m. sharp on April 15). The only one way to submit requests is through the form.

Ocean Shores to host Non-Profit Leaders Conference

The Ocean Shores Convention Center is set to host the Non-Profit Leaders Conference from April 16-17. The conference promises dynamic, engaging, and actionable sessions that help nonprofit professionals, leaders, and partners strengthen their work, deepen their community impact, and stay rooted in purpose through change and growth.

Christian Paige, an Emmy-nominated spoken word poet, a professional speaker and educator who speaks at schools, conferences, and events across the United States, will be the keynote speaker. Email info@nonprofitleaders.org for more information.

Grays Harbor Shorebird and Nature Festival

Registration is now open for the 30th Annual Grays Harbor Shorebird and Nature Festival, which is set for May 1-3.

Each spring, hundreds of thousands of shorebirds stop to rest and feed along the Washington coast and in the Grays Harbor estuary during their migration northward. Coming from as far south as Argentina, these Arctic-bound shorebirds are among the world’s greatest migrants. Some birds travel over 15,000 miles round trip. The concentration of birds during spring migration offers people a great chance to view a number of shorebird species.

The shorebird spectacle happens every year at Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge and in other parts of the county. People from around the world come to view this event of hemispheric importance. The Festival works to bring people together for this incredible natural phenomenon.

Purchase tickets for any number of activities here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/grays-harbor-shorebird-festival—2026

UFO Paranormal Summit Research Conference set for May 1-2

The annual UFO Paranormal Summit Research Conference is set for May 1-2 at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores.

David Childress from Ancient Aliens is the headliner. The event promises a fascinating two-day deep dive into some of the most compelling and mysterious questions of our time.

Bringing together the world’s most renowned researchers in the UFO and paranormal fields alongside exciting emerging voices, this summit is the premier gathering for anyone curious about what lies beyond the boundaries of conventional understanding. Presenters will share their evidence, theories, and findings in a conference setting designed to inform, challenge, and inspire.

Visit https://ufosummit.com/home/ for more information.

Moms and PAWS: A Mother’s Day Market

This May 2 event at the Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort’s event center brings together talented local vendors for an opportunity for you to find a special gift for your mom just in time for Mother’s Day.

The market is celebrating all the amazing moms and their furry friends. As an official supporter of North Beach PAWS, the event will feature a bake sale and pet food drive. Explore unique vendors, enjoy tasty treats, and find perfect Mother’s Day gifts that celebrate the love of mom and pets. Shop, mingle, and maybe even pamper yourself a little.

PUD warehouse sets new standard for accuracy

According to Grays Harbor PUD, 2025 was another record setting year for the PUD Purchasing Department.

Presenting the department’s annual update to the Board of Commissioners, Purchasing Supervisor Karen LaLonde reported that warehouse staff had achieved 99.98 percent gross accuracy in 2025, a new record for the utility and an almost unheard of level for an open warehouse. Responsible for keeping trucks stocked and materials ready for use, the department completed 957 work orders, and assisted crews with the installation of over 460 poles and nearly 240,000 feet of power lines.

“A well-run, well-stocked warehouse, makes it possible for our crews to do their job,” said Operations Director Matt Rolow. “I am so proud of the work the warehouse team did last year. They are a key part of the PUD fulfilling it’s mission.”

PAWS of Grays Harbor offers discounted DNA kits

Ever wondered what mix makes your pup so special? Now’s your chance to uncover their story and help support the animals in the shelter’s care at the same time. PAWS of Grays Harbor has partnered with Embark Dog DNA Tests to bring our community an exclusive discount on dog DNA kits.

When you order your test, you can select PAWS of Grays Harbor (800 W 1st St., Aberdeen) at checkout and every purchase helps give back to the animals the shelter cares for through donations and free DNA tests for our pups.

How to help:

Order your dog’s DNA test at a discounted rate

At checkout, select PAWS GH in the dropdown

You don’t have to be a previous adopter to participate — this is open to the entire animal-loving community. So whether your dog is 100 percent mystery or a perfectly blended mix, this is your chance to learn more and give back.