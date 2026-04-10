Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Cub Scout Pack 4005 and Boy Scout Troop 100 will meet at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Andrews Episcopal. Church. For more information call 360-305-5212.

Spring Teen Group, sponsored by GH Beyond Survival, will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, for teens who are survivors of any kind of sexual abuse. For more information, call 360-533-9751.

Child Car Seat Check Up, hosted by Harbor Regional Health, is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday April 14, at the Warren Medical Svc Bldg, 1006 H St.

Family Caregiver Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at the Olympia Area on Aging office. All caregivers are invited. For more information, call 360-538-2458.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Cub Scout Pack 4052 and Boy Scout Troop 100 will meet at 6 p.m. every Tuesday at Lincoln School. For more information call 360-204-1516.

Grays Harbor Audubon Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 19 in the Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room. Janine Gates will talk about her new book Saving the Nisqually Delta.

Test of Time Car Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 13, in the downstairs meeting room at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. For more information, call 360-589-3341.

Grays Harbor Rock Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Hoquiam Timberland Library.

Grays Harbor Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room.

MONTESANO

Pinewood Derby, sponsored by Scout Pack 4014, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at the Montesano Moose Lodge.

ELMA

Cub Scout Pack 4014 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 and 28, at Elma Grange. For more information call 360-556-3342.

Rolling Thunder, Chapter Washington, will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Shu-Jacks in support of veterans and their families in Grays Harbor. info 360-

GH 4-H Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the WSU Extension office. All volunteers, members and parents are invited.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

McCleary Museum and Event Center will host a free Homeschool Day at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 16.

McCleary Historical Society monthly board meetings at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at the museum.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

OCEAN SHORES

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.